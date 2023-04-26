MAS Financial Services Limited appoints Corporate Advisory Committee

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): MAS Financial Services Limited (MAS Financial) (BSE: 540749, NSE: MASFIN), specialized in MSME financing, is pleased to announce the formation of Corporate Advisory Committee for the year 2023-2024. The committee will provide strategic inputs and counsel to the company's board of directors and also to the executive leadership team on key business initiatives and growth opportunities.

The distinguished members of the advisory committee are:

1. Dr Rajiv Kumar - Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog - Government of India's apex think tank, with the rank of a cabinet minister. He is the Founding Director & current Chairman of Pahle India Foundation - a public policy think tank. He also served as an independent director on the Central Boards of the Reserve Bank of India and the State Bank of India.



2. TT Srinivasaraghavan - Chairman Emeritus of FIDC & Retired MD of Sundaram Finance Ltd. He has over 40 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector and has been associated with leading trade related organisations. He has been involved with various Committees constituted by the RBI on NBFC related matters, including the recently constituted Group of Advisors to Regulations Review Authority.

3. U.S. Paliwal - Secretary General, CCA and CEO of the Association of Small Finance Banks of India. He is Former Executive Director of Reserve Bank of India and Former Director of Bank of Mauritius. He was Nominee Director on the Boards of three PSU banks in India.

"We are excited to have such experienced and eminent persons in their respective fields as advisors to company to guide our business strategy, their insights and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow in a rapidly evolving market," said Kamlesh Gandhi, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of MAS Financial.

The corporate advisory committee will meet regularly to discuss business strategy, market trends, and other key issues affecting the company thereby creating strong enablers for a fundamentally strong and robust growth.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

