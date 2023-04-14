Masakallie is all set to launch its first edition as jewellery exhibition in the capital of India

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Masakallie, a high end luxury exhibitions brand is coming up with its first edition of its jewellery exhibition at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi on the 29th & 30th April 2023.

Masakallie is a tailor-made exhibition that will showcase the latest and finest collection of jewellery. The exhibition features unique and exquisite designs, incorporating rare gemstones and precious metals, and showcasing the talents of both established and emerging jewellery designers.

Surbhi Jain and Anjali Jain are the visionaries behind the upcoming Masakallie exhibition. For this particular exhibition, their vision is to showcase finest jewellery pieces from around the world, showcasing the latest collection of jewellery, allowing attendees to see and purchase the newest designs.

Masakallie provides a platform for jewellery companies to network with industry professionals, such as retailers, wholesalers, and suppliers, leading to potential business opportunities and collaborations. It provides a unique opportunity for companies to interact with their customers in person, building relationships and understanding their needs and preferences. The exhibition is a platform for jewellery companies to explore new markets and test the demand for their products in different regions or countries.

This edition of jewellery exhibition will be creating a platform for unique suppliers of luxury essentials to highlight their work in a prestigious venue. It provides an elegant and stunning environment for potential customers to see the most unique collection of ornaments for their luxurious lifestyle. It provides a forum for people who share a passion for quality and luxury and is a bridge between vendors and buyers. Our focus is on quality, craftsmanship, and exclusivity, and we are committed to offering our visitors an unforgettable experience.



We believe that jewellery is more than just an accessory; it is a reflection of our personalities, cultures, and values. That's why we strive to create a space where visitors can explore and appreciate the art of jewellery.

Our goal is to create industry's single greatest jewellery exhibition, offering everyone in this business the invaluable access to market and networks they can use to propel their businesses and careers forward. Whether you are a buyer, designer, manufacturer, supplier, or student, Masakallie is the show for you.

Masakallie also aims to cater to various other sectors and exhibiting an array of different products in future.

On the occasion of launching Masakallie jewellery edition, Surbhi Jain, Founder of Masakallie, commented, "I am thrilled to announce the first edition of Masakallie, which is all set to create an impact on all the jewellery enthusiasts. Through this exhibition, our vision is to bring various leading jewellers from across the country under one roof to exhibit and showcase their designs."

"We are elated to see our vision, Masakallie come to life, we are very excited for people to experience one of its kind exhibitions which will showcase the country's leading and upcoming jewellery trends for the people to experience," says Anjali Jain, Co-founder of Masakallie.

