MaskTV OTT platform goes headlong into ratings, users and diversity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI/PNN): The title song Raaz Tumhare Kisson Ka Zaria was written and sung by producer Anju Bhatt for the first time on the OTT platform. Started with Mask TV OTT and soon went ahead with the aim of unmasking entertainment, launched with the action series Mission Seventy. Be it young director Balwinder Singh's movie Bhalesa or Vinod Dixit-directed series Ragad Bhasad; there are different types of streams. The shows, series, and movies have proved that top ratings, market buzz and increasing users have taken Mask TV to heights in just two months.

Streaming so many shows, web series, and movies in just two months, Mask TV's entertainment system for the viewers is amazing, with fragrance and sight of different regions of India.

Burhan Hero or Villain movie, tries to show a mirror to terror or Pratha, tries to raise issues of society through double shades Mussoorie House, Manzilen Chapter One, Chapter Two, Old Lady, Hunger: Story of an Animal. The caravan of entertainment on the Mask continues to play on TV.



This Valentine's Day, Oye Jassi Oye, written, directed and starring Ganya Rajput, along with an action drama web series on the emotional relationship between father and daughter, and horror, Leach, will be seen streaming. Produced by Chiranjeevi Bhatt and Anju Bhatt, the trailer created waves as soon as it was released. This movie, starring Ashish Bhatt, Disha Raina and many brilliant young actors, will be liked by the young audience, and the audience will also love its music and songs.

Tanha-Tanha, written and sung by Sahil Sharma a beautiful track for when you're in your blues. The title track Oye Jassi Oye, sung by Shubham Sivan, has already hit everyone's mouth. Oye Jassi Oye, which will be streamed on 14th February, is a gift from the Mask TV OTT platform to its users.

Download Feature, Music Videos with Separate Audio Feature Free First Episodes of all Shows and Free Hindi and Hindi Dubbed World Movies, Series are giving a unique touch to the Mask TV app.

Adorned with international-level content and treatment with the fragrance of the country's soil, the Mask TV app can be easily downloaded and viewed from Google Play Store, Apple Store, Jio Appstore, and Fire TV Stick.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

