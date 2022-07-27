Massimo Batteries launches 5 new depots in India

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's most trusted energy solution supplier Massimo has opened five new branches each in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Bhuvneshwar, Mumbai, and Guwahati in the last two months.

The brand has been a leading provider of Tubular, Solar, Motorcycle, and Automotive batteries for over 40 years. It has chosen to vitalize its market presence by growing its branches and minimizing the gap between them and its consumers.

The branches are located in India's hub cities and will help expand the market share through better and faster customer sales and service support. In addition, the new depots will provide consumers with a better experience.

To further minimize barriers between the company and its consumers, 30 sales team members, and 50 new channel partners joined in the first month of opening the branches.

The Business Head, Vinay Pratap Singh, quotes, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of the new branches, which will build a good network among the dealers and consumers. We are here to be among the top players in the industry and are committed to delivering globally benchmarked products, Onsite Service network through a passionate sales & service team."



The Managing Partner, Vikas Goyal, says, "As we continue the journey of Pan India Expansion, we would like to thank our current dealer & distributor network who have given us a strong presence in the existing markets. We shall soon launch a new product line of Inverters & complete Massimo solar system for our retail customers."

Massimo has successfully built an efficient supply chain, which has helped the distributors establish a strong network and high sales rate.

The organization's effective branding and commitment to its motto of power for life and good market support and planning have helped expand the business footprints and provided the distributors with an interested crowd.

An efficient distribution channel is vital for a company's advancement and impacts the customer's perception of the business. The distributors have established a smooth process from factory to buyer and facilitated seamless delivery of products and services to customers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

