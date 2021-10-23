Massimo Dutti Launches Online Store

New Delhi [India], October 23,(ANI/PNN): We are pleased to announce, Massimo Dutti launched its first online store in India. Through www.massimodutti.com and its mobile app (available on Google Play and the Apple App Store), the brand makes it easy for its customers to discover all the Massimo Dutti collections.

The platforms (the website and app) will showcase the complete range of womenswear and menswear items. Among the services available are the pick up at the store in 2-8 working days and the standard at-home delivery in 2-8 working days. Free shipping for home deliveries is offered for INR 4,500 and upwards. All exchanges and returns are allowed within a maximum period of 30 days.

Designed to offer a unique and integrated experience with its stores, Massimo Dutti's new digital platforms allow customers to interact with the products intuitively, thanks to their different sections and categories. The mobile version and the app offer customers a range of unique features, including geolocation services to find the nearest brick-and-mortar store, the chance to access the entire collection in just one click, and the ability to find similar products across all devices, allowing customers to complete their look.

The digital platforms also have a special area called PAPER (a lifestyle section that brings together inspiring editorials and articles on trends, collections, runway shows, and limited-edition capsule collections) to offer its customers a deeper insight into the brand.



Always at the forefront of the union between fashion and technology and based on innovation, Massimo Dutti continues with its strong commitment to offering a unique shopping experience that fully personalises customer service.

Under the name Shoes Experience, the brand is launching a new tool with which any customer can try on its casual-sport footwear collections with just one click on its iOS and Android Apps. This innovative product selection system, which uses augmented reality, offers a superior level of experience. To get a pair of the latest sports footwear offered by Massimo Dutti, customers only have to choose a model from the selection offered by the brand from its Women's or Men's collections and point their mobile device's camera on their feet so the magic of augmented reality can do the rest.

Augmented and virtual reality applied to online sales through new functionalities such as Shoe Experience means a substantial improvement in customer experience and, consequently, brand differentiation.

Another advantage of the new service is that it can publish the result of the superimposed footwear on social media, and it also allows customers to purchase the model they have tried on in the Massimo Dutti online store. Thus, through this new tool, customers can obtain a product in real-time, immediately satisfying their desire and making the purchase easier for shoppers while they enjoy an exclusive experience.

The service is just one of the technological tools that the brand has made available to customers to enrich the shopping process. In this regard, shopping on the iPod is already available at points of sale for models that are not in stock. The new tool allows in-store customers to try them on virtually.

