Masters of Marriott Bonvoy & Culinary Culture bring New York based 'Dhamaka' to India for the First Time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a masterful display of culinary artistry, Masters of Marriott Bonvoy and Culinary Culture kickstarted 2023 on a high note as they welcomed 'Dhamaka' to India for the very first time. The brainchild of famed duo Roni Mazumdar and Chef Chintan Pandya of Unapologetic Foods, 'Dhamaka' as the name suggests packs a punch of flavour and zest into its menu comprising of quintessential favourites from the lands and roads less travelled in India.

As a precursor to the exclusive dinners planned for Delhi and Mumbai; Masters of Marriott Bonvoy and Culinary Culture played host to the leading chefs and food enthusiasts of the city for an exclusive meet & greet with Chef Chintan Pandya and Roni Mazumdar in conversation with Vir Sanghvi, India's top food authority and Chairman of Culinary Culture. The duo deep dived into their culinary journeys to unravel the nuances of creating culinary masterpieces from the rustic and raw pockets of a forgotten India. Chef Chintan Pandya, who was awarded the Chef of the Year by the James Beard Foundation along with his team will recreate the magic of Dhamaka at the JW Marriott Aerocity, Delhi. There will be two, small, exclusive dinners on 24th & 25th February. This will be followed by two exclusive dinners at the JW Marriott Juhu in Mumbai over the 3rd and 4th of March.

Launched in early 2019, Masters of Marriott Bonvoy partnerships are not only an effort to bring global gastronomic excellence to India but also an opportunity to realize the culinary vision of world-renowned chefs. This collaboration aspires to offer guests a remarkable dining experience that showcases the rich culinary diversity from across the globe. With legendary Chef Massimo Bottura from Osteria Francescana, the famed Suhring Twins from Bangkok and India's culinary king Chef Manish Malhotra gracing the associations previously, the joined forces of Masters of Marriott Bonvoy and Culinary Culture is committed to take the celebration of epicurean delights to greater heights. While also consistently working towards elevating the dining experiences by exploring more opportunities with ticketed events, masterclasses and meet-and-greets with global culinary legends on the cards.



Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enrol for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Culinary Culture is India's definitive voice in food. Co-founded by Vir Sanghvi, and Sameer Sain (Founder, Everstone Group), it is a movement that encompasses all aspects of the food space in India and was conceptualised to change how India's culinary culture is perceived in India and around the world. It is the country's only authoritative, independent rating organization, awarding stars to restaurants and recognizing and rewarding India's best chefs and street food vendors. It organizes global culinary exchanges, bringing the world's greatest chefs to cook in India and sends Indian chefs to cook at the best restaurants in the world. Culinary Culture creates engaging culinary content and has a large and dedicated community of followers on social media. Past events have included the biggest names in global gastronomy such as Massimo Bottura, Mirazur, Mugaritz, Dani Garcia, Gaggan Anand and Odette amongst many others. Culinary Culture recently launched 'Food Superstars' India's first and only platform celebrating India's TOP 30 Chefs.

Instagram: @CulinaryCultureCo.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

