Mastiii Zone's Pan-India expansion taking an incredibly ambitious path in 2022

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI/PNN): Online games may be credited for the immense popularity of gaming culture in India but its Indoor gaming spaces that sustained the craze of gaming in India over the years. Adding onto this fancy of gaming, Modern owned chain - 'Mastiii Zone' has been steady in its resolve to spread joy and happiness while amassing a huge customer cum fan base.

Founded by R P Maheshwary and Ankur Maheshwary, Mastiii Zone began in 2014 with its first outlet in the Northern region of India. In the gust of wind, the company went on to capture the Indoor Amusement segment and today, Mastiii Zone is expanding its footprint all across the country making up for the dearth of quality indoor gaming options in India. If this is not all, the brand promises to serve innovative attractions with the label of 'something new' with each new outlet.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had to shut down various outlets. Refusing to be thwarted by the stagnancy of the calamity and driven by the inspiration to introduce authentic and inclusive gaming space, Mastiii Zone has consistently expanded, being of service to a discerning clientele for years who have trusted Mastiii Zone owing to its high-quality and striking gaming additions ranging from VR gaming, arcades, to classics and console gaming which remain not only affordable but highly popular among kids of all ages.

Currently, Mastiii Zone is present in cities like Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kota, Gwalior, Faridabad and Bhopal. Other lined-up outlets on the verge of becoming fully functional one after the other, call for all of you to be on your toes so that we don't end up missing the 'Mastiii Expansion of the year!' As we all know, Mastiii Zones mean MORE FUN, MORE VACATIONS, and MORE ENTERTAINMENT!

