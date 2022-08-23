MATECIA EXHIBITION announces India's largest show on woodpanel, decorative and architecture products

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/SRV): MATECIA EXHIBITION is India's largest integrated B2B show on Wood panels, Decoratives, Architectural and Interior Products. MATECIA will take place on the 2-3-4 of September 2022 at Pragati Maidan Delhi, in an area of about 250000 sqft where 200+ brands are exhibiting their 600+ products. The exhibition will take place in halls 2,3,4 and 5. Tickets are available on their website www.matecia.com

In the 2022 edition, MATECIA EXHIBITION will present an array of latest, revolutionary and innovative products in the domain of interiors, architecture, woodpanel and decoratives.

Some of the key attractions of MATECIA EXHIBITION 2022

1. WADE ASIA ARCHITECTURE CONFERENCE - Two days of large national conference with top architects from all over India mark WADE 2022

2. INDIA INTERIOR RETAILING (IIR) DEALERS & RETAILERS CONFERENCE - Three days of knowledge sessions for manufacturers, dealers, retailers and top showrooms in interior products

3. MATECIA INNOVATION ZONE WITH SURFACES REPORTER - Curated zone with innovative products and designs, must visit for anyone in design sector

4. WORKSHOPS - Four different workshops are happening within MATECIA EXHIBITION related to concrete, honeycomb products, fractals, and traditional art, most of them worth Rs.5000/-, but free for MATECIA visitors



5. NATIONAL DESIGN AWARDS- 2022 marks the 5th year of WADE AWARDS for women in design and architecture.

MATECIA stands for Materials for Construction, Interiors and Architecture. It is from the 21-year-old media house, Bigsea Marcom India Pvt Ltd that connects Architects, Interior Retailers, Designers, Distributors, Manufacturers, Builders, Government Agencies, Project Consultants, and Dealers in the Building Material and Interior Products industry. They are the publishers of popular magazines, Surfaces Reporter, Ply Reporter, Furniture Design & Technology and run Internet Telecast Platform for the same sector.

MATECIA BUILDING MATERIAL EXHIBITION is set to revolutionize the business of building products with the best of the display, market research, techno-informative sessions and bringing nationwide business opportunities to one place. This makes the exhibition a must-attend for manufacturers, dealers, designers, consultants, builders, professionals and students of design.

TICKETS are available at: https://matecia.com/visitor-registration/

More info: www.matecia.com

Space booking at: booking@matecia.com

