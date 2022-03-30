Matha Theresa Group eyes PAN India expansion with its plethora of services

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV): Matha Theresa Group, based out of Bangalore, is looking to expand its pocket-friendly services to every household in India and establish itself as a trustworthy organization. Helmed by Dhi Dsouza and supported by his mother, brothers and sister, the organization is also working towards launching Legacy Closet - an initiative to provide customized merchandise and gifts inspired by a story. For every item sold through Legacy Closet, Matha Theresa Group will donate a part of the sale to charity.

Through their tailored services, Matha Theresa Group works closely with the clients to figure out the required services to enable efficiency in the business. Post the initial interaction, the consulting team devises strategies to grow the business and achieve the goals set by the client. To further aid businesses, the Group also looks after the regulatory and government compliance rules for the relevant industry. Abiding by privacy laws and regulations, the information collected by the Group is kept in their data centres and protected by the latest in cyber security measures.



Dhi Dsouza, said, "We, at Matha Theresa Group, are committed to serving our customers in the best possible way and strive to continuously improve our services. With the dedicated and talented team, our expansion plans to positively impact a larger number of customers is well underway. Whether products or services, every consumer deserves a chance to be served with love and personalisation. Through our services, word of mouth and relentless efforts, we plan to expand through the youth who is the future."



Matha Theresa Group comprises a plethora of verticals including - Event Management and Wedding Planning; Photography, Videography and Make-up Artistry; Baking and Confectionery; Snacks, Savouries and Namkeens; Tax Filing, Accounting and Licenses Consultancy; Bio-Degradable and Sustainable Packaging Solutions; Clothing, Apparels and Sarees; Mental Wellness and Lifestyle Coaching; Legacy Closet; Wholesale Stationery; Social Media Management and Digital Marketing Services; Medical and Surgical related equipment; LED Boards and Neon Signages; and Overseas Tourism, Education and Immigration Consultancy.



Additionally, the Group also strives toward giving back to the community through Theresa's Charitable Trust. The project was launched with the goal to help as many children as possible by providing complete educational supplies and sports developmental equipment. Matha Theresa Group, undoubtedly since its inception, has shown an upwards trajectory and continually works towards becoming an industry leader across its various sectors.

To know more, visit - https://www.facebook.com/IAmMathaTheresa|http://www.instagram.com/matha_theresagroup/ |http://legacyscloset.in/ |http://mtgonline.in/

