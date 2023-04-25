Matter and EARTHDAY.ORG commit to a promising future on this Earth Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Matter, tech innovation-led startup, and EARTHDAY.ORG, the global organiser of Earth Day and the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, announced a collaboration to raise awareness about a promising tomorrow.

Matter and EARTHDAY.ORG teamed up to organise a plastic clean-up drive with motorcyclists and volunteers recently in several cities to raise awareness about the importance of investing in the planet. The drives were conducted as a part of the global campaign Great Global Cleanup and the #DriveThatMatters initiative. This initiative will continue to focus on the adoption of EVs and the elimination of plastic garbage for a sustainable future.

On the occasion of Earth Day, the collaborative initiative will lead to a commemoration ceremony aggregating the devoted Motorbikers and volunteers at an event in Mumbai at Bandra Bandstand Amphitheatre. The aggregation will commit to actions for the cause of the planet to deliver a powerful message about the need for investing through everyone's personal contribution. This event will create an engaging approach for youth at large to learn about the significance of this day and will create a platform for participation dedicated to the cause.



EARTHDAY.ORG's official theme in 2023, "Invest in Our Planet", goes hand in hand with the vision of driving India to a sustainable future, and Matter's goal is to create cleaner and greener mobility choices for every individual, helping them change the trajectory of our planet, which is suffering severely due to human actions over the past century.

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO, Matter said, "The drive towards sustainability is crucial, and taking proactive efforts towards sustainable practises is intended to motivate individuals to act, promote sustainable living, and communicate the importance of environmental protection. Matter has been and always will be at the helm of change through innovation, and the drive organised recently was another step forward in the quest for a sustainable future for all. Our partner, EARTHDAY.ORG, is devoted to the same cause and is a powerful amplifier of this critical mission that Matter embarked on. The collective power of individual action is a key to undoing the harmful effects on the planet; our aim is to accelerate the adoption of EVs and collaborate for the elimination of plastic waste."

Karuna Singh, Regional Director Asia, EARTHDAY.ORG, "The worldwide theme for Earth Day 2023 is 'Invest In Our Planet'. This partnership for Earth calls upon all more and more businesses, governments, and citizens - to help accelerate solutions to combat climate change. We commend Matter for their effort to invest in our planet. It is crucial that we work together to protect our planet and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. We hope that more companies will follow in Matter's footsteps and prioritize environmental initiatives."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

