Mavenir awarded 'Excellence in Open RAN Technology' at 16th CMAI ICT and Electronics World Communication Summit and Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has been recognized with "Excellence in Open RAN Technology" for its Virtualized Open RAN solution at 16th CMAI ICT & Electronics World Communication Summit & Awards 2021.

Mavenir's fully containerized, OpenRAN vRAN solution enables operators to rapidly deploy new features into the network, without waiting for new hardware revisions or even having to forklift the hardware. It is easy to migrate from 4G to 5G with just a software update, and operators can customize their own software and put features of their choice in their network.

"We would like to thank the CMAI Association of India for this prestigious award. We are honored to be recognized for our technology and our commitment towards shaping and transforming the ICT technologies and Communications Service Providers (CSPs) businesses by accelerating software network transformation and driving cloud adoption for Open RAN technologies. India being a global software hub and an upcoming telecom hardware manufacturing base setup by private and public enterprise, Mavenir is engaged and closely working with local manufacturing Industry and is playing a role in upskilling India through various institutions," said Sanjay Raina, Mavenir's Regional Director- India & South Asia, who accepted the award.



"We are pleased that during ITU-WISIS, M/S Mavenir was presented the Excellence Award in Open RAN technology by Dr Malcolm Johnson, Deputy Secretary-General, ITU-Geneva. We recognize the excellent work that is being done by Mavenir in Open RAN technology in India," said Professor NK Goyal, President at CMAI Associati0on of India.

The 16th CMAI ICT & Electronics World Communication Summit & Awards 2021 was organized by CMAI Association of India under the flagship of United Nation's ITU, Geneva, Switzerland. The event was held virtually on 6th May 2021 to recognize various innovations and applications of various ICT and technology across the globe. The event was attended by various representatives from the Ministry of Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India, AICTE, NIELIT, NIXI and Telecom & IT Associations of India.

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers.

For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com.

