Mavenir extends AI and Analytics portfolio to enable mobile network optimization, automation and security

Richardson [Texas]/ New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native Network Software Provider and a leader in accelerating software network transformation for communications service providers (CSPs), announced today its extended Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics portfolio to enable closed-loop automation and drive digital transformation.

AI and machine learning (ML) in mobile network infrastructure are expected to lower costs by automating functions that typically require human interaction and to speed new revenue-generating service offerings, becoming increasingly important as edge, open radio access networks (Open RAN), and 5G cores get deployed.

Mavenir's AI and Analytics portfolio includes solutions designed to analyze and derive inferences from vast amounts of unstructured data to automate networks, achieve cost savings, and build out 5G use cases.

Many Industry 4.0 use cases such as Intelligent Video Analytics and AR/VR are enabled by 5G that require AI-driven inferences at the edge. Mavenir's portfolio includes these AI-enabled applications for Network Automation, Intelligent Operations, EdgeAI, and Network Security.

1. Network Automation: Mavenir's RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) follow the specifications introduced by the O-RAN Alliance and 3GPP and operate as the heart of a network automation vision.

The RIC and NWDAF enable the network to dynamically adapt to traffic conditions using machine learning (ML)-based algorithms and applications that can be deployed in any network in a multi-vendor environment. Mavenir's containerized RIC and NWDAF product capabilities include:

* Non-RT RIC: designed to host advanced ML algorithms (rApps) to optimize network performance and train ML models using long-term RAN data for dynamic and adaptive policy for RAN performance optimization.

* Near-RT RIC: designed to host trained AI/ML models (xApps) to infer and control O-RAN functional elements in near-real-time.

* NWDAF: designed to ingest data from 5G standalone (SA) network functions and to provide various analytics and intelligence services for smart network operation.

2. Intelligent Operations: By automating network operational processes with AI and analytics solutions, operators should be able to substantially reduce the cost and time from traditional, more labour-intensive methods such as drive testing, log inspection, troubleshooting, and manual calibration. With AI-based prediction engines, operators can achieve intelligent capacity planning and reduce the possibility of large-scale network outages. With anomaly detection capability, operators can uncover underlying network faults that are not easily visible. This AI-driven Operations (AIOps) solution using ML techniques plays a key role in reducing operating expenses and gives operators complete control over their networks.

3. 5G EdgeAI: Mavenir's 5G EdgeAI solution includes Intelligent Video Analytics that can support a myriad of use cases from facial recognition to anomaly detection for smart city and industry 4.0 use cases. Next-generation of AR/VR applications is accelerated and enhanced by this edge platform. A large number of sensor data gets analyzed and actions are taken in a matter of milliseconds by the edge Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) analytics application.



"AI is the key driver for Industry 4.0, providing real-time insights & control of industrial processes. Low latency, high density of 5G are also enablers, so in essence, the combination of 5G and AI = Industry 4.0," said Kuntal Chowdhury, SVP and GM, Mavenir AI and Analytics Business Unit. "While Mavenir's AI and Analytics solutions are now available as standalone solutions, we have been offering intelligent insights as integrated solutions to Tier 1 customers around the world for years. Currently, over 200 systems are deployed in more than 80 customer networks and our solutions process and analyze billions of records per day, offering real-time/near-real-time insights to optimize network performance with little to no human intervention."

4. Network security: As new vulnerabilities arise, Mavenir's Fraud Management and Security Suite protect the network in real-time with predictive analytics and ML. Real-Time Fraud Management and Security analytics is leveraging unique ML algorithms and a specifically designed framework suited to manage the volume, velocity, and variety of structured and unstructured data over wireless networks.

"Mavenir Security and Anti-Fraud Solutions based on AI/ML are taking care of on-going revenue savings at Telefonica Argentina," says Diego Quevedo, Core Network Solution Design Lead, Telefonica Argentina. "We are in close cooperation with Mavenir to ensure the up-to-date protection of our network."

"Mavenir's approach of applying Real-Time Machine Learning technology to protect key operator services and revenue has been highly valued by customers," said Ilia Abramov, VP and GM, Mavenir Security BU. "New threats raised in the recent years and increasing attack vectors on Mobile Network Services have been successfully detected and blocked though our installed base. The increased level of trust of our AI/ML technology has been confirmed with substantial growth in additional network implementations in the last year."

"Leveraging our deep AI/ML knowledge and advanced capabilities enables Communications Service Providers to optimize, automate and advance their mobile networks for the future of 5G," said BG Kumar, President, Mavenir's Communications Services Business Group.

"Network automation and service protection are driven by AI/ML are core capabilities of Mavenir and one of the highest priorities of our customers, and we are proud to provide this solution set to enable them to realize their vision."

Mavenir's AI/ML and Analytics solutions and Fraud/Security solutions are deployed at multiple Tier 1 operator networks across North America, EMEA, and APAC regions. Additionally, Mavenir is dedicated to continuous AI/ML innovation through the R&D Center of Excellence in Brno, the Czech Republic, and R&D in Richardson TX and Bangalore, India.

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software and Solutions/Systems Integration Provider, focused on accelerating software network transformation. Mavenir offers a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack for communications service providers and enterprises.

From 5G application layers (VoLTE, Messaging) to Packet Core and RAN, Security, Edge Analytics and AI, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end-users.

Leveraging innovations in Mobile Core with IMS (VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging/RCS), and Packet Core (vEPC, 5G Core) as well as Radio Access/Edge (OpenRAN), Private Networks, as well as Mobile Services and Applications such as Digital Enablement.

Mavenir accelerates digital network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 120 countries, which serve over 50 per cent of the world's subscribers. www.mavenir.com.

