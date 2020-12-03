Max Estates leases 62,500 sq ft office space in Noida to Yes Bank

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Max Estates, a subsidiary of Max Ventures and Industries Ltd, on Thursday announced leasing of 62,500 sq ft at its Max Towers in Noida to Yes Bank, which plans to relocate its offices from the central business district to the new location as part of its exercise to rationalise cost.

Yes Bank has taken 62,500 sq ft spread across two-and-a-half floors of the Max Towers.

In the last six months, Max Estates has also leased 25,000 sq ft at Max Towers to Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Ltd, India's first and largest power trading platform.



Max Estates has so far leased 3.9 lakh sq ft at Max Towers, which is located on the Delhi Noida Directway (DND), a few minutes' drive from South Delhi business hubs like Okhla, Nehru Place and Bhikaji Kama Place.

Some of the renowned names, which have taken spaces at Max Towers include the premium co-working brand Spaces, owned by International Workplace Group, which is one of the world's largest co-working companies.

Other marquee office tenants include Khaitan and Company, Emerson, Spaces, Veolia, ESRI, Udacity, Grass Valley, Kama Aryuveda and Castus Legal.

Built with an investment of Rs 600 crore and with a net leasable area of over 5.5 lakh sq ft, Max Towers is a 21 storey grade A-plus commercial office tower. (ANI)

