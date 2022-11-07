Max Protein launched Tastiest Plant Protein Powder in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): RiteBite Max Protein, India's leading protein snack brand and the market leader in the protein bar category, has launched yet another breakthrough innovation-Tastiest Plant Protein Powder, made with Patented (Applied) Processing technology, for people who are becoming more fitness conscious and looking for nature-based protein intake in their daily routine to boost fitness journey.

MD and CEO - Vijay Uttarwar of Naturell India Pvt Ltd said, "We are delighted to launch Plant Protein Powder under our flagship brand Max Protein which is trusted and loved by millions of consumers for protein snacks. Our Plant Protein Powder is made with 7 grains that offer 22gm of clean protein per serving of 50gm and a unique formulation of enzymes & probiotic that helps increase digestion, protein absorption by 2X."



There is a rising trend of plant-based protein powder adoption, however, the biggest problem is the bad taste. A lot of consumers on ecommerce platforms have complained that Plant Protein powder has a chalky and grainy taste which makes it difficult to drink. Max Protein is well known for developing tasty protein snacks, and our in-house R&D team has developed the Tastiest Plant Protein Powder that consumers can relish instead of gulping it down. We have launched 7 delicious flavours like Swiss Chocolate, Alphonso Mango, Dark Chocolate, Creamy Vanilla, Cold Coffee, and Banana Caramel flavours with ZERO Added Sugar and they can be made with plain water with 2 simple steps. Our most innovative flavour is Digestive Masala that offers a taste just like the way Indian's enjoy while drinking Masala Chaas or Jaljeera. All the flavours come in 50gm, 500gm and 1kg sizes at a very attractive price of Rs 109/- Rs 1099 and Rs 2199/- respectively. It is easily available on all leading E-Com platforms and nearby medical stores and protein supplement stores.

Visit our website: www.maxprotein.in for more information.

