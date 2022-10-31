Mayank Bhanushali wins ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 in Market Research

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/PNN): Global Survey, a global market research company received another accolade in its already illustrious journey for its positive impact on the industry by providing award-winning panel and online market research solutions around the world.

Mayank Bhanushali, the Founder & Managing Director of Global Survey was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actor Dia Mirza.The award was to recognize his leadership and his contribution to Market Research.

Speaking after being felicitated at ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022, Mayank said: "This is a very auspicious moment for me, receiving the accolades on behalf of the whole Global Survey Team In the prestigious Economic Times award for Excellence in the Field of Market Research category.

The journey so far was never easy, but with the right intention, efforts & smart working practices to achieve the goal of our clients all the time have made this possible. Global Survey is not just a company but, home to people passionate about their work in the area of Market Research. I must say this is the collective approach to help our clients to overcome the roadblocks & beat the competition; it is the result of the trust of our Clients in us, in more than 30 Counties. "

Global Survey, a global team of over 50 market researchers, pioneering data collection solutions with pure drive and real ambition.



They have been ignited into action by founder Mayank Bhanushali. Since 2018, Global Survey has been providing award-winning panel and online market research solutions around the world.

Fuelled by a desire to revolutionise the way they collect and analyse market research data. Their aspiration to innovate allows them to offer and create outside-the-box and end-to-end research project management services.

Currently partnering with over 300 customers in more than 35 countries, Global Survey has vast research experience, expertise and excellent skillsets that enable them to provide unrivalled levels of data collection integrity and reliability.

Moreover, every market research project they manage is created and tailored to meet the exacting needs of the individual client. This is done by curating partnerships with the clients that are built on shared ideals, transparency, and hard work.

Global Survey provides, Tailored qualitative and quantitative market research solutions, Innovative online research and data collection methods, Both diverse and homogenous panel research, online panels, focus groups, and more...

