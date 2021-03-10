Mayank Singhvi establishes his mark in the investment banking industry

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/ThePRTree): Every step one takes forward requires undying effort and a determination to never stop. For Mayank Singhvi, these are not mere words but the golden rule to live.

Senior Managing Director and Head - Investment Banking at Goldstein Roth & Co, the strategic partner of Cantor Fritzgerald, the world's largest private Investment Bank. Goldstein Roth & Co advises clients on various multi-million dollar deals from Data Centres, Real Estate, Power, Logistics, and others.

After completing his Masters from New York and an MBA with specialization in Strategy & Finance from the University of London, Mayank Singhvi instantly jumped into the world of finance and started his career at Merrill Lynch and later at Ernst & Young and Private Equity at ICICI Ventures.

During his days at Merrill Lynch, Mayank was also a part of some of the biggest capital market transactions such as Bharti Tele Ventures and Punjab National Bank IPO. Some of the main highlights of his career are being contributory in equity investment by Vornado in Uppal SEZ and TCG's acquisition of the World Trade Centre.

Later ForEvolvence India Fund, Mayank Singhvi inked a monumental billion-dollar deal between real estate company MGF and Emaar (Real estate giant in UAE). He later moved to Country Garden, the world's largest real estate developer (A Fortune 500 Company), and was appointed as the Senior Director.



Contributing to his place in an instrumental way he cracked some of the major projects in India such as Sky Mansion at Delhi. The Icon in Mumbai and The Ace in Chennai are some other of his prominent projects. It was no surprise that in 2017, Mayank Singhvi won the "Global Employee of the Year" award which was selected out of 130,000 employees worldwide for his splendid accomplishments.

Being included as one of the top 50 Global Indians for 2020 by Passion Vista, MayankSinghvi has also been amongst 40 under 40 for 2020 by Indian Achiever's Club. Only hard work and constant dedication to your career can guarantee success in life and MayankSinghvi has proved it from time to time. As someone who has accomplished so much at such a young age, Mayank Singhvi believes in taking a rather leisurely approach in life so you can identify the potent opportunity when it arrives. It also reflects the lifestyle of Mayank Singhvi, as when not in his office, he can be found in his gym, travelling and listening to music.

For someone who is in the finance business, it is necessary to be healthy and a healthy mind often makes the best decisions. His ethoses are visible in his business practices too as he is often cited as a good listener. Mayank Singhvi always gives the opportunity to the people with whom he conducts business to avoid making any hurried judgments. He is also a strong advocate for child education.

According to this young mind, it is necessary to be ambitious, because it is the driving force behind all the hard work and dedication. Setting up a goal brings out a different perspective in life, there is always a hunger to do more and chase your goal efficiently.

"The most common barrier faced by the industry is very high capital charges, digitalization of market, immobile cost base, multilayered technology, and ever-changing complicated rules and regulations. To overcome these barriers, peeling off non-core assets and reforming the service conveyance around a well-connected flow model will be effective", states Mayank Singhvi as he talks about the industry.

Furthermore, utilization of the latest finance technology essential to collect data and generate useful analytics which can make running processes at a different geographical location much easier. The finance industry is one of the fastest-growing ones in the 21st century and it is not too far-fetched to say that, it is what basically runs the global economy in current times. Learning from the example of Mayank Singhvi can go a really long way and help many in their careers in this line.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

