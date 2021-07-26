Mayfair Tea Resort, pioneers the country's first ever luxurious tea resort in Siliguri

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mayfair Tea Resort in Siliguri is the country's first-ever boutique tea resort.

Nestled in the foothills of Darjeeling, the resort is the confluence of a tranquil atmosphere with a chique ambience.

It offers a stay amidst thousand acres of tea gardens on one side and is flanked by the picturesque landscape of Mahananda wildlife sanctuary on the other side. The resort is located at a mere distance of 15 km from the Bagdogra International Airport and yet provides respite from the bustle of the city.

The hospitality group is led by Dilip Ray, the Founder & Chairman of Mayfair Hotels & Resorts who passionately believes that "No request is too large, and no detail too small." This work culture resonates through the premium customer service and thoughtfully designed rooms.

Mayfair Tea resort is a harmonious marriage of old-world charm and contemporary comforts. A slice of history manifests before the customer's eyes with the 16th century Tudor style architecture of the resort.

Opulence envelops the customers as they step into the reception that boasts of elegant vintage furnishings, classic centuries-old collectibles, chequered black and white flooring and exquisite Italian marble statues opening to a view of the gardens.

The resort prides itself on 154 keys ranging from 7 different categories of tastefully furnished rooms and suites. The one-of-a-kind rooms are adorned with Chip and Dale beds, Victorian styled bathrooms and distinctive antique furniture. Its sophistication remains unrivaled. Each room and suite are elegantly furnished and tailor made to ensure their customers experience luxury at its highest.



The Resort stems from the need to bring people's attention to the second most popular beverage in the world, Tea. Tea has become an inseparable part of people's lives; Mayfair Tea Resort recognizes this and allows their customers to indulge with the Planters Club that homes impeccably manicured tea gardens and curated tea tours of the tea factories that have survived and are kept running since the British era. The tea sommeliers assist each customer to discover a wide array of exotic teas that range from organic home-grown teas to imported teas from renowned tea estates that dot the globe. One can blend and create signature tea, each unique to satiate every customer's palette.

With the launch of Mayfair Tea Resort, it has placed India on the map as one of the most sought-after destinations with India's first ever tea resort that competes with the highest global standards. It has disrupted the hospitality sector with pioneering the tea boutique resort in India replete with modern luxuries amongst nature.

This is a one stop destination to indulge in comforts that suit each one's moods. The azure infinity pool allows the customers to unwind and pamper oneself while the aroma of tea leaves tingle the senses. The spa rejuvenates the skin and takes it back in time. This is complemented with gourmet meals that take one's taste buds on a gastronomical journey across the globe.

The sprawling tea gardens coupled with lavish amenities makes the resort India's most coveted wedding destination. Indoor and outdoor banquets surrounded by sprawling gardens spoil one with choice.

The luxury of the resort is accentuated with more than 50,000 sqft of indoor banquet space and 1,00,000 sqft of outdoor space. Mayfair Tea Resort Siliguri, is a one stop getaway to cater to all the needs, soak the warmth of tea leaves and take a break from work, a romantic retreat with a better half, an opulent wedding destination or a haven away from city life. This is an experience that transcends centuries and remains etched in the tapestry of time.

A stay at Mayfair Tea Resort is an experience of uber luxury. It lures each customer with their uniquely intriguing concept of tea boutiques which provides an endless source of delight and discovery. This isn't simply a stay in a resort, it is a curated experience of a lifetime that engages all senses at once and is imprinted on each customer's memory.

