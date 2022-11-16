Mazaplay.net has been awarded as associate sponsor of India's Tour of New Zealand 2022

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/PNN): Mazaplay.net has been awarded as an associate sponsor of the India men's tour of New Zealand which will begin from November 18, 2022.

3 Twenty20 matches and 3 One-Day Internationals will be played between November 18 and November 30, 2022, in a limited-overs series between India and New Zealand.

A three-match T20I series will be the first match in the IND vs NZ Schedule 2022, followed by a three-match ODI series. The T20I series will be played on November 18, November 20, and November 22, at three different locations, including Wellington, Mount Maunganui, and Napier.

The ODI series will kick off on November 25 in Auckland, according to India vs. New Zealand ODI schedule for 2022, and then games will be played on November 27 and 30 in Hamilton and Christchurch, respectively.

Cricket fans can expect a fun series because both teams will be expected to play their best. In the ODI series in 2022, New Zealand thrashed Team India, so this matchup will be interesting.

India tour of New Zealand: Squads



India's T20I Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

India's ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen.

New Zealand: SQUADS YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

