MBA Admission Fair 2023 by Affinity Education

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/SRV): Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd. Recently organised the MBA Admission Fair 2023 on January 14, 2023, at Le- Meridien Hotel, Connaught Place between 10 am - 5 pm. The event was a great success by Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd. And witnessed the participation of more than 400 students who grabbed the best out of it.

Dir. Anand Singh, the Director of Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd. took this initiative for the Management students to guide them in the right direction if they dream to be a successful being in Business administration. The MBA Admission Fair 2023 was organized in the collaboration with the Top B-schools in India along with the Best counselors of Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd.

The MBA Admission Fair- 2023 had the Top-B Schools of India, the industry leaders behind them, and the experts from different Management sectors in India. Also, to mentor the students to the best of their knowledge, the most highly experienced counselors of Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd. were present to guide the students.

More than 30 top B-Colleges and 12+ renowned universities of India that are popularly known for their education in Masters of Business Administration were part of this event. Under the MBA Admission Fair-2023, students were offered guidance and on-the-spot admission process opportunity for prestigious management universities and colleges like-

Amity University, Quantum University, IILM University, Bennett University, GD Goenka University, GL Bajaj College, DBS (Doon Business School Group), UPES University in Dehradun, Manav Rachna University Faridabad, BML Munjal University and several other prestigious Management education institutions.



On being asked, the students who participated in the MBA Admission Fair 2023, shared that registering and participating in this fair was one of the best decisions made by them. They were enlightened and also were best guided to take up their career opportunities in the Management sector.

Many of the students who were present in the seminar got an opportunity to get their queries sorted straight from the industry leaders, who were present in the seminars. One of the points that impressed the students the most was that there were no registration fees taken from the students, it was open to all.

As per the students, the event was highly influencing and motivating. A lot of students also showed their interest in the on-the-spot admission process that was being guided by the counseling experts of Affinity Education.



How MBA Admission Fair 2023 Benefited students:

- Students got an opportunity to participate in India's biggest MBA fair in 2023.

- The event had everything that a student needed to know about business administration and the Top-B schools in India.

- Industry leaders behind the top Management Educational Institutions in India shared their journey from being a student to being an expert in Business administration, from where did they start, how was their journey, and what hurdles they face throughout their journey of making a successful career in the industry.

- The leaders behind the top-B school in India motivated the students and encouraged them to take up the best career opportunities, also, how they can be taken was told by the experts.

- The best counselors of Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd. guided the students step by step through the enrollment process in the best Management Colleges in India.

- Students had an opportunity to participate in the admission process on the spot with the help of the expert guides of Affinity Education.

- Fee structure of different courses, specializations available under an MBA, scope of different specializations under an MBA, and regarding such other doubts students were guided by the best counselors of Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd.

Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd. is working since 2008 to guide students toward the best career opportunities they can have in the future. And among all the efforts, one of efforts is that Affinity Education organizes several fairs for Management students, every year. As the company aims to see the enthusiastic youth of the country admitted to the best colleges, so is its vision that says "Think Admission, Think Affinity".

