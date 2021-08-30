Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mcare, India's first fully integrated company for mobile protection, offers a one-stop solution to all smartphone-related problems such as screen damage, liquid damage, or physical damage.

Mcare has it all covered with the best mobile insurance plans. Starting at just Rs. 799, the brand offers exclusive mobile protections plans along with 100% data safety, guarantee of genuine mobile parts and privacy for smartphones.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Mcare has a pan India presence covering 28 states, Mcare provides a mobile protection plan with extensive repair services, in the comfort of your home. Following a simple process, all you need to do is - log in to Mcare's mobile application, web portal www.mymcare.in, or call on the toll-free no. (+91 9597051100) and raise a service request.

A highly skilled service engineer will collect your device, repair it, and deliver it to you, offering a hassle-free door-to-door experience.



"Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily routine. We at Mcare aim to provide a service to our customers which is easy and hassle-free for all their mobile issues. Along with this, we want to address the country's electronic garbage problem by generating less trash, particularly E-waste. Our motto is to Repair. Refurbish. Reuse," says Co-founder of Mcare, Amit Sharma.

Mcare provides mega offers like 'No Claim Bonus', where customers can enjoy the benefits of claiming free mobile accessories worth 50% of the plan cost if no claims are made within the year. Mcare covers mobile protections services for all popular smartphone brands such as Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, Nokia, MI, to name a few.

Mcare currently has a strong presence in offline channel in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Mcare is expanding its channel partner network. If you are interested in being part of their Channel Partner Network you can definitely click here and apply.

Your phone is smart, it's time for you to get smarter by using Mcare's mobile protection services.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

