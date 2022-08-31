MCD and Last Journey unveil crematorium with upgraded deathcare infrastructure

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): One of India's largest tech-enabled deathcare and funeral service providers, Last Journey in association with FNP Care Charitable Trust has unveiled a state-of-the-art crematorium in South East Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan, with the support of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and in a bid to uplift the deathcare infrastructure. The ground is spread across 1.5 acres of land with the capacity of 25 pyres at once, an additional CNG furnace and two electric ones. There is a dedicated burial ground for other funeral practices, an on-ground 'pooja samagri' (prayer materials) inventory to be used in religious practices during the last rites, and a locker room to keep 'asthi' (ashes).

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Rishabh Jalan, CEO and Co-founder of Last Journey said, "We began with a heartfelt notion to help mourning families by taking away their hassle of organizing everything so that they can grieve in solace and have time to be with their relatives. The pandemic made us realize the need for a better healthcare system and a more standardized deathcare infrastructure. Today when India is upgrading across all sectors, funeral management has been rather stagnant. With these cremation grounds, our goal is to ensure that bereaving families have a hassle-free experience during the most trying time."

Following an MoU, two more crematoriums are set to be revealed by the end of FY2022. These cremation grounds will feature an intelligent slot allocation system that can be booked online and offline to avoid mismanagement. Sustainable funeral practices such as the use of cow-dung pyre logs are also kept in the central focus of these crematoriums to minimize the overall carbon footprint. In addition to the new facilities, major areas of focus will also be hygiene and maintenance, water management, and funeral waste management; there will also be a 24x7 hearse van service available.

Dr Naveen Rai Tuli, Deputy Health Officer Central Zone MCD mentioned, "The upgrades within the new cremation ground rise from a concept where mourners can bid a soothing farewell to their loved ones; it will be a novel park instead of a conventional cremation ground. The deathcare infrastructure of India is going through a revolution powered by the efforts of like-minded entities and will work in the best interest of public welfare and new funeral management functions."

Last Journey has been actively working towards revolutionizing the deathcare industry pan-India and is now incorporating significant upgraded elements and a robust operational mechanism starting from the Sarai Kale Khan cremation ground. Currently, Last Journey operates across all metro and non-metro markets, providing end-to-end deathcare services and leveraging an extensive network of vendor management to deliver standardized services across all geographies. They have also been working internationally in tandem with embassies for reparations and will soon initiate their other services in full swing across the UK, US, Canada, and Australia.



As a complete deathcare service provider, we take care of every aspect, from a mortuary ambulance to the cremation ground and prayer meeting hall and its decor, so families can grieve in solace without the hassle of making arrangements. We also take care of domestic and international cargo of a body along with body embalming through a government-certified doctor; so that members away from their families need not worry about being able to pay their last respects. We aim to educate and spread awareness amongst the masses about the availability of such services so that people can benefit from credible and organized services in their time of need.

Last Journey has been growing at a CAGR of 40 per cent, and this growth is fueled by technology along with networking resources. In the past financial year, i.e., FY 2021-2022, we have served 6-7 thousand cases in Bangalore; 7-8 thousand in Delhi; 3-4 thousand in Mumbai; and 3-4 thousand in Hyderabad. Other cities such as Chennai, Indore, Dehradun, Pune, Rishikesh, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow have accounted for over 7-8 thousand cases.

For more information, Visit: https://www.lastjourney.in/



