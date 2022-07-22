MCD finalised budget estimate of Rs 15,276 crores, focus on sanitation and education sector

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday finalised budgetary estimates of Rs 15,276 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

The budget estimates are focused on education and sanitation.





In the budget estimates for the year 2022-23, sanitation has been provided with the maximum allocation of 27.19 per cent i.e Rs 4153.28 crores. Followed by education 17.23 per cent i.e Rs 2632.78 crores, General Administration 21.11 per cent i.e Rs 3225.35 crores, Public Works and Street Lighting 11.34 per cent i.e Rs 1732.15 crores and Public Health & Medical Relief 10.28 per cent i.e Rs 1570.25 crores etc.



The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is working for securing and establishing an e-governance system for citizen's so that services on an anytime-anywhere basis could be availed with better speedy, accountable and transparent administration.

Further Municipal Corporation of Delhi is making all out efforts to bring the taxable properties under property tax net and increasing revenue sources to be financially self reliant to provide best in class civic services to Delhiites.

A further detailed online feedback system for the citizens would be created from where they have the opportunity to rate the delivery of service on the parameters such as promptness, courtesy, transparency, freedom from corruption etc. MCD is taking various steps to ban single use plastic. (ANI)

