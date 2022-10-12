MCTC announces free airdrop of 5.1 million tokens

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/SRV): Meta Casino Token Chip (MCTC) announces its free airdrop of 5.1 million tokens for the players and investors in their products like casino, crypto and gold mining gaming platforms. To get this airdrop, a free registration should be done from the official website of MCTC. After registration, the gamers should like and follow the social media handles of MCTC like Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and YouTube channels to get 5 MCTC tokens for free. An MCTC trust wallet will also be allowed access to save detailed information about the players through which the airdrop tokens could be received.

MCTC or Meta Casino Token Chip is the first of its kind customized, open-source, decentralized BOT development ecosystem where NFTs and the Metaverse ecosystem can be easily built or developed by utilizing AI/ML tools. MCTC provides the opportunity to newcomers, even though, if they are programmers or not, to earn money and maximize their rewards and incentives.

The vision of MCTC is to create Metaverse, NFT, and NFT game development simpler, to earn money (rewards & incentives) easier and faster. Meta Casino Token Chip is an organization that will work on community choice and governance. The ecosystem is totally run and governed by the community and via BOTs, and it will further be an open-source, peer-to-peer development skilled ecosystem from learners to experts.



The MCTC tokens support all meta-project. Starting in 2009 with their products casino, crypto and gold mining gaming platforms, MCTC coins have spread their activity throughout Latin America as well as to Asia, Africa and Europe. They have extensive experience in managing the specificities of emerging markets allowing them to offer an efficient and reliable solution to all the customers and users and merchants no matter where they are located.



The metaverse is a concept of a persistent and online 3D universe that combines multiple different virtual spaces, a future iteration of the internet. The metaverse allows users to work, meet, game, and socialize together in these 3D spaces.

The metaverse isn't fully in existence, but some platforms contain metaverse-like elements. Video games currently provide the closest metaverse experience on offer. Developers have pushed the boundaries of what a game is by hosting in-game events and creating virtual economies.

Although not required, cryptocurrencies can be a great fit for a metaverse. They allow for the creation of a digital economy with different types of utility tokens and virtual collectables (NFTs). The metaverse would also benefit from the use of crypto wallets, such as Trust Wallet and MetaMask.

For more details, please visit: http://www.mctctoken.com/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

