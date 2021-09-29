Medallin Sports appointed as an Official Travel Agent for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Medallin Sports, one of India's leading sports experiential and travel company, has another feather in its cap.

The 360° sports agency has been appointed as an Official Travel Agent in India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2021 scheduled to be held in United Arab Emirates and Oman this year.

With this exciting development, Medallin Sports will have rights to sell specialized and top of the line travel packages to cricket fans all across the globe for the 7th edition of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, running from 17th of October to 14th of November 2021.

The T20 World Cup in 2021, will be played over 4 weeks at four really exciting venues in 2 countries. The venues chosen by ICC for the T20 Men's World Cup are Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat. All these venues offer great opportunities to enjoy the game and host guests in the legendary Middle Eastern tradition of hospitality.

The Indian cricket team will start the World Cup with a face off against arch rivals Pakistan on 24th October in what is set to be a fiercely contested match as both the teams play each other after 5 years in T20 cricket.



India will then go on to play ever buoyant New Zealand team on 31st October in what will be the rematch of the ICC World Test Championship followed by another 3 matches in their group in a bid to qualify for the semi-finals. Medallin Sports has right to all these matches as part of its repertoire and also have tied with up select partners in Dubai to offer unforgettable experiences that UAE has to offer.

Varun Chopra, Director at Medallin Sports, said "The upcoming ICC T20 World Cup will be the first major ICC tournament to be held since the previous World Cup in England. Fans returning to the stadium is a welcome news and we have already received an overwhelming demand for the matches from Corporates and Individuals and we are excited to offer them an unforgettable experience. We have experience with entertaining and hosting guests for all major sports events of the world and have delighted our guests with exclusive tailor-made packages that include a 360° match experience consisting of travel, match tickets, accommodation, events and unmatched hospitality."

He added, "We are really excited to get this opportunity and have lined up an array of once in a lifetime experiences, including Meet & Greets with leading cricketers, stadium & city tours and more."

Over the years, due to friendly visa regime and abundance of flight options, there has been a substantial increase in Indian tourists travelling to other countries exclusively for sporting events. With the T20 Men's World Cup being held in the UAE and Oman, which are hot tourist attractions, a lot of people are expected to make a beeline and watch the tournament.

To book your ticket-inclusive travel packages, go to https://medallin.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2021.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

