Medanjali Healthtech revolutionizes rural healthcare with innovative "Phygital" health centers

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/SRV): Health-tech firm Medanjali Healthtech is preparing to open its first phygital health centre in Marhoura Block, Saran district, Bihar, on 27th March 2023. The new centre has already received a substantial investment of USD 1 million from a family-run business in Dubai, which will help the company expand its network of phygital health centres across India, particularly in rural areas where access to quality healthcare is limited. The funding will also be used to strengthen the start-up's operations and infrastructure, as Medanjali Healthtech aims to revolutionise the healthcare industry.

The enterprise focused on social causes, established by Brajesh Sharma and Sameer Chandrakar in August 2022, has begun its pilot operations through 5 Medanjali Health Clinics (MHCs) located in the Chhapra district of Bihar: Marhaura, Nagra, Garkha, Parsa, and Masrak. This tech-driven rural healthcare model utilises cutting-edge AI and analytics technology to connect expert healthcare providers and rural patients, as well as speed up last-mile caregiving services.

Brajesh Sharma, Co-Founder of the company, expressed his excitement regarding the funding round, saying, "We are overjoyed by this funding round, which provides a significant boost to our mission of providing quality and affordable healthcare in rural areas of India. Rural India plays a crucial role in terms of its population, labor, and food security, but the healthcare services in these areas are still inadequate and require improvement. This funding brings us closer to our goal of transforming the healthcare system in India through our innovative 'phygital' clinics, which combine physical and digital elements.



Echoing his thoughts, Sameer Chandrakar, Co-Founder, expressed his views by saying, "Medanjali clinics will revolutionise our understanding of healthcare." "With the seamless digital interface and exceptional in-clinic amenities, patients, particularly those residing in rural areas, will have the opportunity to receive top-notch consultation at an economical cost, regardless of where they live."

With the aim of promoting disease prevention and treatment at the local level, Medhanjali Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. intends to open clinics in all 534 panchayat blocks in Bihar within the next 24 months. This will position the company as a leading technology-driven healthcare start-up. Driving this innovative initiative is a dynamic team of 42 individuals who are working together to significantly expand their reach by adding 50 more clinics in the Chhapra, Siwan, and Gopalganj regions.

For more information, please visit: http://www.medanjali.com/

