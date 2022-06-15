Media Mantra appoints Rahul Mehta as Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Media Mantra, a leading integrated communications firm, takes a pivotal step in strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of Rahul Mehta as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its operations in India.

Tasked with the responsibility of driving strategic business growth, Mehta will focus on consolidating and expanding the business across existing and new practice areas, launching new services and providing strategic senior counsel to clients. He will work directly with Udit Pathak, Founder Director, Media Mantra.

With over 22 years of agency and corporate experience, Mehta has served in senior leadership roles for over 15 years including as COO with Kaizzen, Sr. VP & General Manager with FleishmanHillard and Branch Head with Weber Shandwick. During his tenure, he contributed to strong business growth, winning mandates from reputed Indian and international firms. He is also a past winner of the Weber Shandwick Asia Pacific Leadership Award.



"Media Mantra is currently undergoing a very exciting phase of growth. This year, one of the key focus areas for us was to strengthen our leadership team by adding well-respected professionals like Rahul, who is a proven communications expert with strong expertise in executing innovative and integrated client campaigns. His vast experience and immense knowledge makes him a perfect fit for overseeing our India operations as part of the growing leadership team. He will provide strategic insights and drive impact and outcomes for our growing list of clients. While working closely with me, he will play a vital role in accelerating collective growth of the organization. As we inch closer to our 10th anniversary this August, Rahul's appointment is just the beginning of bigger and better things to come in future for the MM family," Udit Pathak, Founding Director of Media Mantra said.

"I am excited to join Media Mantra at this exciting juncture, where the agency has laid a strong foundation to enter the next phase of its strong growth journey. Media Mantra has a proven track record of executing award-winning campaigns for clients and I look forward to working alongside Udit to drive a culture of excellence for clients across existing and new service offerings, with a clear focus on delivering communication outcomes that have a measurable impact on business outcomes," Rahul Mehta, CEO, Media Mantra said.

A post-graduate in Advertising and Communications management from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mehta brings strong expertise in corporate reputation management, brand reputation management, crisis management, social media influencer campaigns, internal communications, public affairs, senior executive training and brand marketing. His area of expertise transcends across diverse sectors such as consumer durables, FMCG, auto, B2B, BFSI, healthcare, aviation, travel & tourism, telecom, healthcare, and fashion and lifestyle.

Founded in 2012, Media Mantra is one of India's fastest-growing independent PR and integrated communications firm that partners with businesses and organizations to evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputation. Headquartered in Gurugram, the firm has expanded its offices to metro cities like Bangalore and Mumbai where its dedicated workforce bolster clients with confidence to lead and act with certainty, earning the trust of their stakeholders. Honored for its excellent media campaigns, cutting-edge communication solutions, and outstanding results, Media Mantra provides services that go beyond archaic PR strategies. It is noted for its premium services, considerable growth from the ground up, core principles, and independent setup - all of which stem from a burning desire to provide the best services to its ever-growing list of diverse clients.

