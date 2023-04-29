Media persons believe 'Mann Ki Baat' programme introduced 'Real Bharat' to citizens: IIMC study

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): 76 per cent of the Indian media persons believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' played a significant role in introducing the 'Real Bharat' to the countrymen, a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) said.

The special radio programme has initiated a trend where people are now more aware of the things in other parts of the country and they have started appreciating them. "75 per cent of the respondents feel that 'Mann Ki Baat' has emerged as a platform, which introduces grassroots innovators working selflessly to ensure a significant difference in the lives of people living in remote areas of India," the study pointed out further.

According to IIMC Director General Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, the Outreach Department of the Institute conducted the study between April 12 and 25, 2023.

A total of 890 persons associated with the media -- media persons, media faculty, media researchers and media students -- from 116 media houses, academic institutions and universities across the country participated in the study.

Of these, 326 were women and 564 were men. 66 per cent of the respondents were between the age group of 18 and 25 years.

According to the respondents, 'Knowledge about the Country' and 'PM's Vision about the Country' are the two important reasons which motivate them to listen to the programme.

When the respondents were asked how they listen to the programme if they miss any episode, 63 per cent said they prefer YouTube over other mediums. 76 per cent of the respondents feel that they are a participant in the democratic process by listening to PM Modi on various issues in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Prof. Dwivedi pointed out that the study also tried to understand which issue discussed by the Prime Minister in 'Mann Ki Baat influenced the people most. In response, 40 per cent of respondents mentioned 'education', while 26 per cent said 'information about grassroots innovators' as the most influential topic.

The study also tried to understand with whom the people share information about the topics discussed in 'Mann Ki Baat'. 32 per cent of respondents said they share their thoughts on the issues discussed in the programme with their family members, while 29 per cent of people said they discuss the topics with their friends and colleagues.

Another interesting fact that emerged in the study was that 12 per cent of people use radio, 15 per cent television and 37 per cent use Internet-based platforms to listen to 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' will complete its 100th edition on April 30 (Sunday). PM Modi addresses the nation through this radio programme on the last Sunday of every month.

The radio program was started on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 international languages through multiple platforms. (ANI)