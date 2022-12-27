MediaTek Committed to Driving Faster Adoption of 5G and Future Technologies Across Smart Phones and Smart Devices Ecosystem in India

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): MediaTek, the world's leading fabless semiconductor company, powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, hosted 11th Chapter of MediaTek Technology Diaries themed 'Brilliant Technology the World Relies On', focusing on the latest technology trends from MediaTek in smartphones and smart devices market in India. The company showcased its latest portfolio of cutting-edge technology and an innovation-based line-up of 5G chipsets, including the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9200, 8200 and 1080 and other chipsets like MediaTek Helio G99, Pentonic 1000, Kompanio 520 and 528, Filogic 880 and 380, T800 5G Modem Solutions among others.

As India enters its watershed moment of 5G adoption in 2023, MediaTek is well on track to drive 5G adoption with our increased commitment towards working with global as well as Indian OEMs and expanding our R&D facilities in India. We are playing a vision-led pivotal by creating brilliant experiences through flagship and premium solutions for everyone, basis their diverse and changing demands. Today, we can proudly say that MediaTek is becoming ubiquitous in the entire smartphones and smart devices ecosystem," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

Key technologies showcased during the event include:

- MediaTek Dimensity 9200: First smartphone chip to integrate an Arm Cortex X3 with operating speeds over 3GHz, and the first featuring the Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU, MediaTek's HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology, MediaTek MiraVision 890 enabling intelligent power efficiency, all-day gaming, ultra-sharp image capturing and support for both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz connectivity.

- MediaTek Dimensity 8200: Integrated with an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 3.1 GHz, and powerful Mali-G610 graphics engine, the chip offers cutting-edge gaming, display, connectivity and picture quality features in ultra power-efficient 4nm class chip production process.

- MediaTek T800: The superfast and power-efficient 5G thin modem solution with high-performance 4nm process node delivers ultra-fast 5G speeds for sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks to maximize the battery life.

- MediaTek Pentonic 1000: The latest flagship smart TV system-on-chip (SoC) designed for 4K 120Hz displays, integrates Wi-Fi 6/6E support, MEMC for smoother video, a powerful AI processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail.

- MediaTek Kompanio 520 and Kompanio 528: These chipsets integrate two premium Arm Cortex-A76 CPU cores within an octa-core CPU taking performance for entry Chromebooks to the next level.

- MediaTek Filogic 880 and Filogic 380: Advanced hardware network, full off-load engine on both Wi-Fi and Ethernet interface.

The event saw participation from industry leaders bringing insightful interactions around the key topics:

- Panel 1: 'Turning India's 5G Dream into Reality: Joining the League of Extraordinary' with panellists including Prabhu Ram (Cybermedia Research), Tarun Pathak (Counterpoint Research), Advait Vaidya (Reliance Digital), Sudeep Sahu (Xiaomi India), moderated by Anuj Sidharth (MediaTek India) where they shared inspiring and compelling views about the rollout of 5G and 5G enabled devices in India.

- Panel 2: 'Chasing the Next Billion: Role of Technology in Driving Faster Adoption of Smart Devices' with panellists including Faisal Kawoosa (TechArc), Kartik Vasudevan (Gfk), Chitranshu Mahant (PrimeOS), Anku Jain (MediaTek India), moderated by Tech Celebrity - Rajiv Makhni where they spoke about the latest technologies, insights from the industry and recent consumer trends.



Speaking at the event, Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research said, "5G smartphones have gained a good mind share in India, thanks to the continuous efforts of the smartphone value chain especially chipset players. Now with the networks rolling out, we expect this mind share to increase further and people eventually use 5G services. This will uncover a variety of features, some of which, we might be unaware of as of now. These features will further diffuse in the mass market segment faster, driving the overall consumer experience and expectations. Chipset players will continue to play a major role in driving this trend."



Sharing key highlights from the 'TECHARC INDIA CONNECTED CONSUMER REPORT 2023', Faisal Kawoosa- Techarc, said, "5G is expected to be the bedrock technology of innovation driven by advanced computational capabilities driven by AI and ML that will be powered by sophisticated processors in smart devices. The Indian connected consumer is excited about the advent of 5G in the smart devices ecosystem that will elate the overall experience. Albeit it comes with concerns around privacy and limited interoperability. The market is slowly moving beyond entertainment segment, and we are expecting to see more of comfort and convenience devices forming the demand in 2023 and beyond."

According to Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group, Cybermedia Research (CMR), "India today has a strong ecosystem of 5G capable smartphones. As 5G gets rapidly democratized beyond value for money and into affordable smartphone segments, it will be truly transformative for India and India's digital economy. 5G smartphones will break down the geographic, social and economic barriers, enabling citizens to get access to quality education, healthcare, financial services, and public citizen services, amongst others."

Kartik Vasudevan, Director, Strategic Accounts, GfK said, "With the launch of 5G services in October'22 in India, more than 50 cities have 5G network coverage today. As per GfK's Market Intelligence insights, 5G handset sales contribute to 21 per cent of total smartphone sales in offline by volume for Jan-Oct'22 (YTD) period, while during the Diwali month this went up to 27%." "5G is further democratizing as devices below USD 200 become available. We believe that the Industry will see a 3X growth of 5G devices by end of next year,'' says Kartik Vasudevan, Director Sales-GfK India. 5G is the tailwind which will propel the us towards the next billion connected devices. Whether it is handsets, tablets, smart watches, Gaming or Home entertainment - 5G will play a key role in changing lifestyle of Indian Consumer. As per GfK's Consumer Life Report which measures consumer lifestyle trends - 62 per cent of Indian Consumers wants technology which knows them and can make recommendations. Convenience and experience is what the consumer will look at while switching between retail channels, while marketeers will have to look at unified experience across different channels.

Chitranshu Mahant, Co-founder at PrimeOS, "It was in the late 2020s that a new colossal user base emerged for PCs, i.e. students, partly accelerated because of the COVID pandemic. The user and use cases define the performance of a PC - school students, test prep, job prep, and college students want their favourite apps and faster internet speed. To provide the learners with the PC they want, we built our own made-in-India Android-based OS for Laptops - PrimeOS - Loved by 3 million people in 140 countries. We collaborated with MediaTek and Launched a 4G enabled Primebook with PrimeOS. The combination of MediaTek and PrimeOS will help give the students an amazing price-to-performance ratio, value for money and good performance. The next billion device sales in India will come from Tier 2 and 3 cities, and high performance and affordability will be the key to reaching tier 2/3 customers."

The MediaTek Technology Diaries is an interactive, informative series aimed at demystifying the newest technologies transforming our daily lives. The series is in tune with MediaTek's philosophy of making great technology available to help consumers connect seamlessly with the things that shape our daily lives by enhancing, enriching, and making us smarter and healthier.

For more information, please visit

- i.mediatek.com/technology-diaries

- i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do.

Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

