MediaTek Spearheads BTL campaign to create awareness about dimensity 5G chipset series

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): MediaTekhttps://www.mediatek.com/, the 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company and a frontrunner in 5G chipset technologies, is spearheading an innovative campaign to educate retailers and consumers on the latest chipset technologies and industry advancements, including the latest MediaTek technologies and solutions such as MediaTek Dimensity Series of chipsets and the 5G smartphones powered by them in India.

The connect and awareness campaign that kicked off on July 14 was initially scheduled for six weeks covering 500+ retail outlets across states like Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka has now been extended till August 27, to cover newer markets which include Gurgaon, Noida, Moradabad, Karnal, Meerut & Sambhal, owing to its huge success and overwhelming response received during the initial phase.

The campaign features several on-ground activities to engage with the retailers and consumers across India. These include direct interaction with retailers, merchandising of MediaTek Dimensity kit, and channel partner event and gratification. MediaTek has also deployed mobile training vans across major cities to engage with consumers and showcase live product demos.

MediaTek's Dimensity 5G series introduces a set of revolutionary technologies designed to deliver an unrivalled combination of connectivity, multimedia, imaging innovations, and gaming support. These include MediaTek HyperEngine gaming technologies, AI-enhanced HDR video playback, MediaTek Imagiq camera enhancements, and MediaTek 5G UltraSave power-saving technologies, among others. Equipped with these features, MediaTek Dimensity 1200, 1100, and 1000 series are powering several premium and flagship 5G smartphones from leading OEMs in India.

Along with these, the new Dimensity 700, 800, and 900 series are popular across the 5G smartphone segment delivering enhanced connectivity and performance upgrades to a wider consumer segment.

"New age consumers know exactly what they want, and at MediaTek, we always listen to our customers. With the arrival of 5G networks in the near future, the demand for faster and more efficient smartphones is set to rise, making it necessary for OEMs and ODMs to design smartphones with enhanced capabilities and innovative features. Nowadays, consumers look for a wholesome and incredible user experience. MediaTek's Dimensity family of high-performance smartphone chipsets enables global brands to cater to this requirement. Our new campaign, revolving around 5G and Incredible experiences, is an opportunity for our retailers and end-consumers to understand the technologies better, which form the foundation of new-age smartphones. It also aims to address the knowledge gap that the retailers and their frontline staff currently face so that they can serve their customers better," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

MediaTek's Dimensity series of 5G chipsets is packed with incredible features capable of delivering incredible performance promised by 5G. Be it photography, video streaming, gaming, connectivity or power efficiency, MediaTek Dimensity series chipsets have innovative technologies to satiate the demands of the next-gen users. MediaTek is associated with all popular brands in India, and this campaign is a major stride in our journey together.



This initiative will help MediaTek's OEMs to expand the reach of their products to a wider customer base; and together with MediaTek, scale new heights of success in the highly prospective 5G devices segment.

The latest awareness and education drive is launched in tandem with MediaTek's ongoing campaign "Incredible In. Incredible Out" that highlights how the next-gen devices powered by MediaTek chipset technologies deliver incredible digital experience and empower users to become smarter and perform better. MediaTek Dimensity 5G family brings advanced 5G technology powering smartphones everywhere enabling incredible 5G experiences.

