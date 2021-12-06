MediaTek to enhance India 5G Prospects in 2022: From Mainstream to Flagship

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): MediaTek, the world's leading fabless semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, reiterated its commitment to powering disruptive technologies, R&D capabilities and opportunities for expanding India footprint in the coming year.

The company is upbeat on 5G prospects in 2022 and looks at expanding its portfolio in India with a comprehensive range of mainstream, premium and flagship products. This was announced on the sidelines of the 9th edition of MediaTek Technology Diaries- "Unlocking the Future", focused on the latest technology trends from MediaTek and the smartphones/smart devices market in India.

"We at MediaTek are focused on making 2022 a year aimed at rapid growth, business success, and substantial expansion in our R&D capabilities. Our journey has been sustained, and we have grown consistently in size and revenue. 2021 is significant for us as we have, with the launch of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, covered the entire spectrum from flagship to the mainstream. This year has also been a significant one in terms of our expansion and scaling efforts. We have been hiring extensively and are ramping up capabilities across our facilities in India," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India. "For 2022, we are focused on further strengthening our presence in India, offering incredible experiences to customers, and supporting the country's technology initiatives with our expertise and collaboration with leading OEMs."

The event witnessed engaging interactions around current topics including:

5G - MediaTek's plans to boost technology democratization and enable access to disruptive connectivity with its range of mainstream to flagship 5G chips. In the flagship segment, MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity 9000 chip, which is a milestone of innovation and a rise to the incredible, built-to-power flagship 5G smartphones in the world. Packing the best, most advanced technology and features on the planet, the Dimensity 9000 is super powerful yet super power-efficient in a 4nm package, ensuring superior 5G speeds and next-gen gaming technology, professional-grade imaging, videography, advanced AI and computing architecture.

Incredible In. Incredible Out - MediaTek's focus on customer interactions and experiences was also discussed along with the ongoing campaign "Incredible In. Incredible Out", what we put into our Dimensity 5G chips, shapes the incredible experiences you get out of it, be it incredible 5G connectivity, photography, Video Streaming and industry leading gaming experiences

Smart Devices - Keen on designing innovative solutions for new age requirements, MediaTek remains a market leader in digital TVs, voice assistant devices, Wi-Fi routers and other smart home products with a portfolio that caters to a wide range of customers across smartphones, smart homes, automotive, IoT and home/enterprise connectivity segment.

R&D - Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture provides closer-to-metal access on the Dimensity 1200 chipset for brands to tailor smartphone features like AI, multimedia and camera, hybrid multiprocessing and connectivity, giving device makers access to customized consumer experiences.



MediaTek presented the attendees with details on its host of new global launches this year, including the Filogic models for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, the world's first 7-nanometer 8K digital TV flagship system-on-chip (SoC), the MediaTek Pentonic 2000, and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

"This is for the first time in any tech transition in India that a strong device ecosystem will precede the commercial launch of services. By the time we have official 5G services kicking in, India might already have over 50 million active 5G devices," said Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research.

Sharing key highlights from the 'The Connected Indian - 2021' Report, Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst Techarc said, "With a rapidly changing lifestyle powered by technology, consumers are reinforcing their focus on 'smartisation' by shifting towards smart devices ecosystem which includes personal use gadgets, devices for home and office automation. Processors continue to be key enablers in terms of main components which define the features and functions of these smart devices."

The Technology Diaries series is an interactive, informative series aimed at demystifying the newest technologies that are transforming our daily lives. This is in tune with MediaTek's philosophy of making great technology available to everyone so we can all connect more easily to the things that shape our everyday lives, enhance and enrich it, make us smarter and healthier.

The event was also attended by Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Partner at Techarc, Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research, Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, Kuldeep Malik, Director, Corporate Sales, MediaTek India, and Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Communications at MediaTek India.

