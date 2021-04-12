MediBuddy spreading awareness on PCOD, PCOS with digital campaign

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy has collaborated with news website The Quint to raise awareness about polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

In India, one in every 10 women suffer from PCOD and PCOS, and there still continues to remain a lack of general awareness about the ailments as they often go undetected.



MediBuddy with its campaign urges women to seek professional medical attention and lead a desired healthy lifestyle. The platform aims to debunk myths and stigma revolving around the disease.

As per data, most women on the healthcare platform sought medical consultations related to menstruation problems. About 21.27 per cent of women complained of irregular menstrual cycle and 19.7 per cent reported missed periods.

The digital healthcare platform enables individuals to seek medical help at their convenience and comfort. (ANI)

