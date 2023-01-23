Medicover Hospitals Invest Rs. 2000 Cr as Expansions in Maharashtra & Karnataka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI/ATK): Medicover Hospital, a leading healthcare provider in India, announced to invest Rs 2000 crore for the expansion of its facilities in Mumbai and Karnataka, adding 5,000-bed capacity within the next three years. Medicover Hospital launched super speciality hospitals in Mumbai and Pune to become the largest private sector hospitals to address the country's healthcare needs.

The expansion of new beds will be distributed across Medicover's existing 24 hospitals, as well as any new facilities that are added in the coming years. The move will bring the total number of beds available at Medicover Hospitals to nearly 9000 and make it one of the largest hospital networks in India.

Dr G. Anil Krishna, Chairman and Managing Director of Medicover Hospitals, India said, "In the current financial year Medicover has added 650 + beds in both Pune & Mumbai combined. As a healthcare provider, we are deeply committed to making sure that everyone has access to the care they need. This means continuing to expand our capacity and reach so that more people can experience the benefits of quality healthcare. To achieve this goal, my team and I are constantly looking for ways to increase both our services and staffing. We believe these efforts will help us accommodate more patients in need of medical attention, while also offering new treatments as they become available."

"India will see a huge development in the healthcare sector with the expansion of its healthcare setup which provides European standard healthcare facilities to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra treating millions of patients every year with a focus on augmenting healthcare standards in India," Said Dr Krishna.



Medicover Hospitals, to invest approximately 2000 crores for its expansion, will be allocated for implementing the project and this, too, will create job opportunities for a staggering 5,000 health care practitioners such as physicians and nurses.

"We are planning to expand our chain of hospitals across Maharashtra by setting up more healthcare facilities. Medicover Group is bringing European standards to India by maintaining quality and making affordable healthcare services", said Fredrick Stenmo, Global Chairman of Medicover Group.

Medicover is a globally recognised healthcare brand in 12 countries: Germany, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. Medicover is a renowned Multispecialty Hospital chain with a considerable presence in India. It is one of the busiest hospitals, seeing about 2,000 OPD patients and 40-50 emergencies on a daily basis.

Medicover is the leading Multispecialty Hospital chain in India. It is one of the largest healthcare providers in Europe with a significant presence in India. The Group provides a broad spectrum of Health care services and has an extensive network of clinics, hospitals, specialty care facilities, Fertility Centers, and diagnostic labs. Medicover Hospitals is spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra treating millions of patients every year with a clear focus on raising the standards of health care in India. It has renowned medical teams who work with the greatest technologies and international evidence-based protocols which offer the most comprehensive treatment across all specialties of medicines.

