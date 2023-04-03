Medtech Life launches Ad Campaign to raise awareness of accurate blood pressure monitoring

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/NewsReach): In response to the increasing number of heart attack cases in the country, Medtech Life, India's largest manufacturer of homecare electromedical devices, has launched an advertisement campaign to raise awareness about the importance of accurate blood pressure monitoring. The campaign's objective is to educate people on the potential risks of uncontrolled blood pressure, which is a leading cause of heart attacks.

In recent years, it has become increasingly important for people to be aware of accurate blood pressure monitoring. High blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease and stroke and can lead to serious health complications if not managed properly. As a result, Medtech ad campaigns raise awareness about the importance of keeping track of one's blood pressure.

The ad campaign focuses on the need for accurate measurements when checking your blood pressure. It encourages people to take readings regularly and use a reliable device to give them consistent results. The campaign also stresses the importance of consulting with their physician or healthcare provider if they have any concerns regarding their readings or if they experience any symptoms associated with high blood pressure. Additionally, the ads provide information on what lifestyle changes may help keep blood pressure in check.

Medtech, established in 1965, is India's pioneer manufacturer of home healthcare devices, producing a broad range of products, including nebulizers and BP Monitors, and is India's largest manufacturer of these products. MedTech companies are taking an important step in helping individuals better manage their health. For many people, having access to accurate measurements is key in controlling their hypertension and preventing future health issues related to high blood pressure. This type of education can also help reduce costs associated with medical care as early detection can often lead to more effective treatments that require fewer resources over time.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), high blood pressure is a significant risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases. In India, cardiovascular disease is the primary cause of death, accounting for 28 per cent of all deaths in the country. To further emphasize the seriousness of high blood pressure, some MedTech companies are partnering with organizations like the American Heart Association (AHA) and the National Institute of Health (NIH). These collaborations provide additional resources for those trying to understand their condition and how best to manage it through diet and lifestyle changes. Associations such as these can also work together with MedTech companies to bring attention to potential advancements in technology that could make monitoring even more precise and easier for patients at home or on the go using mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets.



Medtech Life's ad campaign emphasizes the importance of using clinically validated BP monitoring devices. The campaign includes outdoor and digital ads, as well as social media advertisements, aimed at educating people about the significance of regularly and accurately monitoring their blood pressure. Medtech life's BP monitor features a comfortable, adjustable cuff size to ensure a secure and accurate fit. The cuff size is adjustable so that users can find the most comfortable fit that works for them. This feature also allows users to easily fasten the cuff with varying arm sizes.

Medtech Life's Blood Pressure Monitors are also Clinically Validated which makes them an accurate and reliable device to use regularly for your accurate measurement. The device runs off batteries also so there is no need for any wires or cables - making it perfect for traveling use. The devices also have a unique feature that they can be powered with a USB-C Cable incase you run out of batteries. These BP monitors are lightweight and compact, making them easy to transport and store.

Rajnikant Shah, the Chairman of Medtech Life Pvt. Ltd., states that "the increasing number of deaths caused by heart attacks is due to faulty or no monitoring of blood pressure. This ad campaign is our first significant step in creating awareness on a larger scale about the importance of accurate blood pressure monitoring. We urge citizens to invest their time and efforts in periodic health monitoring and take precautionary measures to avoid the severe consequences of uncontrolled blood pressure, including heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases."

The goal behind these initiatives is clear - educate people about the importance of accurate measurements when it comes to managing hypertension so they can make informed decisions regarding their health while being aware of potential risks involved should they choose not to monitor closely enough or neglect treatment options recommended by healthcare professionals altogether.

By raising awareness through campaigns such as this one, Medtech Life hopes that more individuals will take proactive steps towards managing their condition before it becomes too late - potentially saving lives in the process. By focusing on health awareness and education, Medtech Life is striving to drive positive change and improve health conditions, manufacturing superior quality healthcare devices in India for the broader population.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

