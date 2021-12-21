Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center is now Great Place to Work-Certified™ from November 2021 to November 2022

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Center (MEIC) today announced that they have been Great Place to Work - Certified™, the world's most trusted authority and a Gold Standard in identifying and recognizing great workplace cultures, across various organizations of different sizes. MEIC earned this acknowledgment by surpassing the Trust Index(c) Employee Survey threshold under the category of 'Large Organizations' (more than 500 employees).

This is how MEIC fared across key parameters in the Great Place to Work® Trust Index(c) survey:

*91 per cent employees feel management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

*97 per cent feel this is a physically safe place to work.

*91 per cent feel employees can take time off from work when they think it's necessary.

*93 per cent feel employees are treated fairly regardless of their race or caste, gender and sexual orientation

*93 per cent are proud to tell others they work here.



*94 per cent feel good about the ways we contribute to the society.

*91 per cent feel people celebrate special events around here.

*92 per cent feel when you join the organization, you are made to feel welcome.

"This is a badge of honour that validates the culture we have created for ourselves at Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center as well as the exemplary experience our employees have had since the Center's inception. We believe that when people from different cultures, diverse backgrounds, and points of view come together, innovation is the result -- hence creating better outcomes around the world for patients, healthcare professionals as well as communities where we live and work," said Divya Prakash Joshi, Senior Director and Site Leader, Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center, Hyderabad.

This certification now enables MEIC to be further considered for the Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces List. Additionally, MEIC is now also eligible for India's Best Workplaces for Women recognition.



Great Place To Work® and Great Place To Work-Certified™ are trademarks of Great Place To Work Institute Inc. claimed as such and/or registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and elsewhere.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

