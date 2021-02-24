Meet advocate, activist KC Naseer working for weaker sections' empowerment

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], February 24 (ANI/PNN): Born in the Malappuram District of Kerala, Adv KC Naseer has been prominent and headlines because of a lot of pro bono cases for the poor and marginalized sections of the society. He is an advocate as well as a member of - AILC (All India Lawyers Council). Naseer had also contested as an SDPI candidate, in the Kottakkal assembly in 2011 and the Tiruragadi constituency in 2016. And became an SDPI candidate in Vengara in 2017.

Naseer has started running several campaigns for the betterment of society. But he came into recognition and was noticed by all after his speech in Kolkata at the seminar titled "Against Child Labour". Naseer is also well known for his blood donation drive, anti-alcohol, and anti-drug awareness campaigns. Naseer has started his journey into social activism while working in MSF.

Well, nobody can become a social activist in a moment one needs to think of societal issues and the work they can do and how they can contribute to society. Being a lawyer, he was an office-bearer in MES college and Thrissur Law college. He was also part of the Indian council for social welfare.



He got known by the nation and became part of several headlines as an advocate in the controversial Hadiya case before the Kerala High Court and Supreme Court. Naseer's arguments turned many heads and he also fought for the right of girls to choose the path and partner for her life. He was instrumental in getting human rights and dignity for Hadiya which became a landmark case in the history of the Indian judiciary.

Naseer has not only contributed socially but has also intervened and taken the stand in cases that were against anti-social elements snatching away the cattle wealth. His legal and social interventions in the district of Malappuram have earned his laurel from regional media and leaders of the state, which paved his way in the field of politics and activism. Not only this, the recognition made him more enthusiastic to work more for society.

Naseer has also contributed to several agitations regarding National Highway development, Gail Pipeline, and taken pro-people stands. He is also an RTI activist who is always ready to fight and take a stand for transparency in the system.

One of the most important or the well-known campaigns is for a new district Tirur which can bring more governmental facilities to the people of Malappuram and he has conducted a people's march for the same. He is also an active part of the National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) and has been an active speaker in the seminars conducted in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

