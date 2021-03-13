Meet celeb MUA Simran Kaur - The woman behind Vidya Balan's glammed up look

New Delhi, [India], March 13 (ANI/ThePRTree): From being born in Haryana to embracing the life of glitter and glamour, Simran Kaur has come a long way from her humble origins. A sought-after celebrity make-up artist, she boasts a highly coveted clientele in the entertainment fraternity.

Simran Kaur has been lauded for her stellar work with Vidya Balan for the promotion of the film, Tumhari Sulu, in the national capital.

"Vidya was there in Delhi. I was approached for the make-up art and I was excited for the same. I mean, it's Vidya! She is just amazing," she shared.

Vidya, who was promoting her film in Delhi, was really impressed with the make-up. In fact, Simran was also complimented for the same.

"Vidya is an amazing person. She loved the make-up and it was an exciting concept," she averred. Admitting this to be a fan-girl moment, "Vidya has been my favourite since forever. I particularly loved dolling her up," Simran reminisced.



Apart from Vidya Balan, Simran Kaur has worked with renowned celebrities in the Indian entertainment industry. She is popular for her work with Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon, Chitrangada Singh, Claudia Ciesla, Shilpa Shinde, Saumya Tandon, and Delnaaz Irani among several other popular TV and film personalities to name a few.

Having done over 400 professional makeup arts to date, celebrity MUA Simran Kaur knew make-up was her calling since childhood. From seeing everyone 'glammed up' with inspiring make-up art to eventually doing it herself, she is all set to take her art to the next level with her make-up academy and studio.

"People are inspired by my concepts and the youth, particularly, often come up to me to learn just that. They want to learn what I do with my clients. A lot of people can't conceptualize that," said Simran Kaur.

Having attended seminars and done courses on all things make-up, she feels well versed with the newest trends on social media. As the woman behind 'Simran Kaur Studio', she not only offers her one-of-a-kind make-up art but also offers beauty and wellness courses. This is an added feather to her cap!

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

