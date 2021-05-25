Meet Sahil Samuel - the rising Indian performer!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/PNN): Music Performers may get famous for their, music, but their styling sense is also an integral part of their personas and performances. Here's a look at one of the most stylish and talented performers in our country - Sahil Samuel.

He has effortlessly garnered the title 'Freddie Mercury of India' for his voguish appearance likes on stage.

Born on the 23rd of February 1993 and presently residing in Chandigarh, the artist considers himself as a performer rather than a singer. This young and budding musician is the frontman and the founder of the Naalayak band formed in 2015 and based in Chandigarh/Delhi. Naalayak band consists of the frontman - Sahil Samuel, Akshatt Kakar- the lead guitarist, Aashish Kalanta- the bass guitarist and Garry Singh Arora- the drummer. The band is known for its remarkable musical performance leaving the audience thrilled and wanting more.

Born in a middle-class family, Sahil's parents did not support his musical aspirations and rather wished him to get a secured job. Nevertheless, he followed his passion for music and started writing songs. The budding musician earned his first club gig in 2014, which landed him to be the vocalist of a well-known band Swastik. Seems too good to be true but this talented writer has already devised over 300 plus songs since 2016. Subsequently, a few years later, the Naalayak band was formed.

The performer Sahil regards himself as fortunate for being gifted and blessed. From the songs that he has composed so far as mentioned above, some have been released in the EP 'Naalayak' with the album name 'Main Ka Bukhar' in 2018 with his band. In addition, out of the five songs that will be included in the 2nd album 'Hindi Gaane' two have been released and the remaining three songs will also be released soon; After which, the release of 3rd album being scheduled is also all set to be placed on the table. 'Bawra,' 'Haan Pyaar Hain,' Dil-aeRam,' 'Mustafa,' 'Nasamajh; and recently added 'Zakir' are some of the songs that have left people mesmerised. The pandemic situation has created a slow-down in the band's journey but nothing is stopping the band from making creative and soulful music.

Sahil Samuel's music is weaved with Urdu and Hindi words that vigorously speak loud and captivate the listeners. Such inventiveness of the words he produces is also seemed to be influenced by artists such as Atif Aslam, Raghu Dixit, and Lucky Ali. Axel Rose, Robert Plant, and Freddie Mercury are the animators for his stage presence.

Apart from platform life, he is a pet lover- He is quite fond of his pets and is often seen posting their pictures and videos on social media. The young star has a rather gullible and friendly personality.

The icon's folk wisdom is that 'Fame(show off) is like cancer. If you detect it in time you will be cured and shine for long, but if you don't fix it, you will be done very soon.'

'Being a musician is like walking on thin ice, It ain't a bed of roses!' he goes on to say. So if you're determined, strive hard, and do not let anyone tell you, you cannot. Rather prove them wrong with your hard work.'

Delightful and fascinating Sahil envisions Naalayak with multiple albums being released in the coming years and wishes to be on a world tour. Jubilant to be Indian Independent artists and performers, Naalayak envisages expanding their wings globally.

