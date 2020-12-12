Meet Subhash Gurjar, the new face in the Indian Startup fraternity

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/Digpu): Most of us dreamt about creating a better world for everyone. Some succeed and some fail What are the traits of the ones who succeed? Read the story of a visionary and brilliant mind Subhash Gurjar from Karauli Rajasthan to understand.

Hailing from a small-town Subhash Gurjar has become an inspiration to many. Son of army personnel Late Shri Bharat Singh, he got into Army school where he got an exposure of learning different cultures of India as schools was having students from every state of contrary and since the school was managed by Ministry of defence so discipline, time management and love for the country came by default. He was inspired by his family. Subhash admired his father and followed his footsteps. Being the eldest in the family and a smart student he started taking tuitions when he was in class 11th which gives him a sense of responsibility and self-dependency.

In his early age, he understood the value of discipline and while studying for his graduation in Commerce college of Jaipur, he started an Institution called "Success Commerce Horizon". He worked hard and he had as much as 80 students in the first year of opening and it became a successful business for him while he was studying for his graduation.



After completing his MBA in Finance and Marketing, he was inducted into ICICI Bank as Unit Manager. But his passion for the acquiring and imparting education gave him way back in the industry. Subhash Gurjar got an offer from Shekhawati Education City and was asked to take the role of Director Administration. After working in an educational group for a long period, he understood the value of technology and moved to Ascent Technology Consulting as Vice President Products and Operation. It is a company that deals with the fintech industry through financial control and business continuity.

"I have learnt through my experience that hard work may be the key to success but discipline is the pathway to that door. I have seen that in my family and I see that in my team", said Subhash Gurjar.

His growth and his exposure to the variety of industries he became aware of the gap between industry expectations and available skill sets of manpower. He envisions to fill that gap and create a better world for both 'the industry and the human resource'. He envisions to create a financial ecosystem for MSMEs and small business houses which will cover all aspects of the financial world which includes compliances, consultancy and product.

While sharing his future plans " There is something unique on the way and my team is working hard on the same. It will be launched in the new financial year. At this point, we can only share that this idea will make life easy for businesses for their day-to-day operations and compliances. Stay safe and healthy in this pandemic time."

