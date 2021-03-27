Meet Syed Zaid Ali, who single-handedly turned Madhya Pradesh into one of the most preferred film shooting destinations in India

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/SRV Media): Madhya Pradesh, the heartland state of India, which is also famously known as the Land of Sanchi and Khajuraho offers filmmakers one of the most diverse shooting experiences with many beautiful locations that were unexplored.

Syed Zaid Ali, an MBA graduate and a well-known movie producer and the Founder Director of Zeal Z Entertainment Services Pvt Ltd is all set to explore and be the voice of such locations of Madhya Pradesh which is also known for the jungles of Kanha and Bandhavgadh. Zaid at a very early age decided to choose his path and make his city proud.

Syed was always interested in the entertainment sector, however, he used to wonder about the reasoning behind shooting movies only in places like Delhi/ Mumbai or overseas. He wanted people to witness the beauty that Madhya Pradesh offers. Zaid , after a lot of efforts single-handedly turned Madhya Pradesh into one of the most preferred shooting destinations in India.

Zaid with the mission and vision to make Madhya Pradesh, one of the best shooting destinations in India, founded Zeal Z Entertainment services Private Limited in Year 2008. He was just an 18-year-old guy who wanted to turn all of the filmmaker's paths towards Madhya Pradesh. Filmmakers like Prakash Jha, Ashutosh Govarikar, Rajkumar Hirani, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anurag Basu, Mani Ratnam, S. Shankar, Anil Sharma, Neeraj Pandey, Karan Johar and many other directors-Producers started exploring the heart of India.



At the age when most youth indulge in worldly pleasures and into the path of entertaining themselves, he wanted to make a difference. Syed Zaid Ali and his company Zeal Entertainment turned out to be the biggest Film & Television Line Production Company in Central India with over 300 feature films, TV Shows, Commercials, Documentaries, etc. to date in Madhya Pradesh.

Some of the movies that have been produced by Syed Zaid Ali include Prakash Jha's Raajneeti, Aarakshan, Chakravyuh, Satyagraha, Jai Gangajal. To name a few more, movies like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Anil Sharma's Singh Sahab The Great, Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro have been shot in Madhya Pradesh too. Zaid has also produced Neeraj Pandey's Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, Dinesh Vijan's Stree, Karan Johar's Kalank, Fox Studio's Panga and Anurag Basu's Ludo.

Recently Zaid and his Company Zeal Z Entertainment Services have line produced S Shankar's Indian 2, Ajay Devgan's Bhuj, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, Vidya Balan's Sherni, R.Madhawan's Amriki Pandit, TVF's Kota Factory (Season-2) and almost every major OTT platform has been a part of Zaid's repertoire including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv and many more.

Syed Zaid Ali has also co-founded a platform called "The Film Hub" which has been working on the development of the Film Human Resources in Madhya Pradesh. He has successfully replaced 40 per cent of the crew, which earlier used to come from outside the state, and now he is eyeing to replace another 20 per cent in the coming 3 years, which will not only attract economic and fiscal benefits to the state but also increase the chances of employment in the state, thus, in turn, saving a lot of the producer's money.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

