New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/GPRC): BSE listed company Mefcom Capital takes over Friday To Friday Entertainers & Media Private Limited founded by Zeishan Quadri & Priyanka Bassi. From now onwards, Mefcom will be an owner with a 51% stake. This is being done to raise funds to back bigger projects which have been greenlit by major studios that will be announced soon.

Estd. In 1985 by Vijay Mehta, MEFCOM today enjoys strong brand equity in the world of financial services in India. With the trading strength and market intelligence of a Broker, knowledge and skills of Wealth Management, business acumen, flair and contacts of an Investment Banker, MEFCOM now stands amongst the best in the industry, backed by an impressive infrastructure and a dedicated management team with excellent credentials. Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd is a widely held public limited company with about 4,000 shareholders, including institutional investors such as Unit Trust of India, PNB Mutual Fund, BOI Mutual Fund, Allahabad Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank and more than 250 NRI investors from all over the world. Formerly rated by PRIME as the No. 1 Private Sector Merchant Banker and Underwriter, they have managed over 250 IPOs & Rights issues, helping mobilize more than INR 25,000 million in Indian Capital Markets.



While Friday to Friday has an elaborate slate of films and series rolling out. On February 23, they are going on floors with a film titled '21 days' written by Zeishan and being produced and directed by him under the same banner in Meerut. Soon after the production of their web series titled " Code Kakori" goes on floors, it's being adapted from a book and being made into a massive series in terms of scale and cast. Other than these, Friday to Friday also has a slate of acquisitions underway at various stages. Zeishan who is a renowned name in the Hindi film industry known for his writing, direction, acting & more. He has written & produced films like Meeruthiya Gangsters, Halahal, Bhoot Purva and is best known for his writing & acting in Gangs of Wasseypur & his contribution to films like 'Challang' & 'Bacchan Pandey'. Zeishan Quadri is from Wasseypur and has seen & experienced life there, which has helped him the most in writing & performing the role of the popular character of 'Definite' with such ease.

As an actor, he was last seen in a prominent role in 'Your Honour" a series on Sony Liv. Priyanka Bassi is a well-known TV actor before becoming the director of Friday to Friday entertainers. His upcoming projects include a yet-to-be-announced film directed by Ali Abbas. All the IPs Zeishan holds will now be owned by Mefcom at a 51% stake & 49% by Friday to Friday.

