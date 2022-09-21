Meher Sheikh wins the 'Emerging Female Influencer in Media Industry' Award

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/PNN): The 12th Edition of Entrepreneur Awards, an initiative by Entrepreneur India Magazine took place on September 20, 2022. The platform recognizes the most influential, path-breaking entrepreneurs who do something out of the box and break stereotypes. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor graced the occasion and spoke about her debut as an entrepreneur.

At the 12th edition of Entrepreneur Awards, a new category was introduced to commemorate emerging media companies. And this year, Meher Sheikh won the award in the category 'Emerging Female Influencer in Media Industry'. Narain Kartikeyan, India's 1st Formula One Driver who's now the Founder and CEO of DriveX, presented the award to the uber-talented Meher Sheikh.

Meher Sheikh is a media entrepreneur and digital creator, she was a Sports Anchor with News 24 and she started her career as a fashion merchandiser. Meher is the Founder and CEO of Nikology a Youtube Channel with a subscriber base of 02 Million. Nikology is an initiative of Papr Network that runs its operations from Noida Filmcity in Uttar Pradesh. Meher is successfully hosting 2 shows on Nikology 'Totally Unapologetic With Meher Sheikh' and The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Show'. Both the series received a great response from the viewers and preps for a bigger and better season 02 is underway.



"I am very happy to be recognized as an influential media entrepreneur. It's just the beginning of a new era for content creators because the content industry is continuously facing disruption, with the emergence of OTT, mobile and digital penetration across Bharat, India has seen a shift in the way content is consumed today. Every big network is shifting its focus on the digital front by launching their own OTT platforms, podcasts and having a presence on Youtube etc".

"I have huge plans for my viewers and aspiring entrepreneurs, we at Papr Network aim to be game changers for digital creators and new entrepreneurs".

Some of the other winners of this prestigious award were Navya Naveli Nanda, Founder, Project Naveli and Co-founder, Aara Health, Aditya Ghosh Co-Founder, Akasa Air, Aman Gupta of Boat, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Sandeep Nailwal Co-Founder, Polygon.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

