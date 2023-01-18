'Mehfil-e-Mushaira 2023' in Bandra on January 21

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/PNN): Nawishta in association with Inshaad Foundation are hosting Mehfil-e-Mushaira at Rangsharda Natyamandir Bandra on Saturday, 21st January 2023 at 6.00 p.m.

Nawishta is a well-known organisation from Dubai which is now registered in India, too. Nawishta has organised many quality offline and on-line events in Middle East and entered India with a bang on 17th July 2022 by hosting a highly successful Mushaira (Hindi Urdu Poetry event) in Patna.

For its next event Nawishta has joined hands with Inshaad Foundation which is known throughout India for hosting highly successful events, especially promoting young talent.



This event is a boon for the connoisseurs of shayari as they will be able to savour shayari of many famous national as well as international poets from one stage.

Dr Bu Abdullah, the chairman of Bu Abdullah Group, a well-known philanthropist and businessman will be attending the ceremony as a chief guest.

Famous poets like Shamim Abbas, Shariq Kaifi, Shakeel Jamali, Ameer Imam, Ismail Raaz, Ehya Bhojpuri, Syed Sarosh Asif, Devmani Pandey, Navin 'Navaa', Sidharth Shandilya, Madhav 'Noor, Shikha Pachouly, Ashwani Mittal 'Aish', will be reciting their poetry at the event.

A 'not to miss' event for the lovers of shayari.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

