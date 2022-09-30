MeisterWurst, a manufacturer of Gourmet meat products expands its presence in Pan India

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/SRV): MeisterWurst is an authentic German sausage manufacturer that brings fresh authentic flavors of Germany to India and is now set to expand its presence in Pan India via the MeisterWurst mobile application and Dark stores. MeisterWurst was conceived in the year 2017 with a retail presence in Bangalore, serving mouthwatering sausages, bacon, meatloaf, cold cuts, and tenderloins.

Currently, the brand presence is in Pan India through retail outlets (general and modern trade) in Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi/NCR, Kolkata, Guwahati, Goa, Coimbatore, Cochin, Trivandrum, Pune, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Bhopal, and more. The target is to expand by penetrating into the market of Goa, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Shillong, and Pondicherry.

In order to meet the growing demand for high-quality prepared food in India, both merchants and home delivery services require dependable suppliers. 37% of Indians consume meat on a weekly basis, with the market for Indian processed meat products valued at USD 29 billion and expanding at a rate of 9-10 per cent annually. The company has observed an increase in consumer demand for premium food products. The brand has been growing at a rate of 25% year-on-year through online and offline orders.





According to Arthur Maurer, Founder MeisterWurst: "India is the biggest upcoming market, especially in food. I have been doing business here since the mid 90ties and know the place! We offer High-quality food products in India and customized according to the local palate. The authenticity of the flavor which is available in European countries is served to the Indian people. We offer products from Europe but made in India. We are now set to expand our online presence by introducing our products Pan India" says Maurer.

MeisterWurst will stand as a leader in the Food Processing Markets, bringing our years of expertise and state-of-the-art innovativeness to every store shelf, on every top restaurant table, in every home kitchen, and of course, in every flavorful bite! The brand supplies top-quality processed meats, cold cuts, and a variety of authentic German spreads. Designed to distinguish itself as the cutting-edge pioneer in German processed meats. The brand utilizes cutting-edge machinery and the best of cold storage facilities to bring top-quality products to its consumers. The brand offers top-notch cuisine that can be experienced similarly to the flavors from Europe but made in India.



Meisterwurst, the brainchild of Arthur Maurer, a German with a passion for German foods and a love of the Indian people, visions of bringing the fresh authentic flavors of Germany to India, top-quality processed meats, and a variety of authentic flavors to the people. Traditional German Cuisine is shaped by multicultural immigrants. There is so much more to German foods than Beer, Pretzels, Sauerkraut, and Schnitzels. You don't need an occasion or festival to enjoy the very best of German treats, there is meat on every occasion! With an emphasis on meats and potatoes, German foods focus on sweet and savory, using old-school techniques of combining vinegar, sugars, and fruits. With our greatest sausages, bacon, meatloaf, cold cuts, roasts, and tenderloins, Meisterwurst India creates a variety of mouthwatering traditional German treats.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

