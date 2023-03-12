MeitY held day-long Chintan Shivir on theme 'Digital India Techade - Strategy and Implementation'

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Officers from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and some other organizations took part in a day-long 'Chintan Shivir' here on Sunday.

The theme of the discussion was 'Digital India Techade - Strategy and Implementation'



Minister of Electronics and IT, Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw participated and addressed at the event.

Broadly, discussions were held on six major topics. They were how the ministry can contribute in transforming lives of all strata of society, especially deprived section; how ongoing programmes, schemes and projects should be aligned to needs in coming days; what steps could be taken to address challenges like addiction of online games, financial losses due to crypto currency, fake news in social media, access of unethical content to children.

Which new subjects should be included in college curriculum; constraints in regulations that are limiting growth of startup and manufacturing ecosystem; and steps to be taken for securing computers in government offices from cyber vulnerability were part of the discussions. (ANI)

