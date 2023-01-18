MeitY launches new tech system to monitor air quality

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), has launched the technology for Air Quality Monitoring System (AI-AQMS v1.0), developed under MeitY-supported projects, a statement from the ministry said.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata, in collaboration with TeXMIN, ISM, Dhanbad, under the national programme on electronics and ICT applications in Agriculture and Environment (AgriEnIcs) has developed an outdoor air quality monitoring station to monitor environmental pollutants which include parameters like PM 1.0, PM 2.5, PM 10.0, Sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), oxygen (O2), ambient temperature, relative humidity, etc, for continuous air quality analysis of the environment, according to the ministry statement.



The secretary launched the air quality monitoring system on Tuesday.

The technology for Air Quality Monitoring System (AI-AQMS v1.0) was also transferred to the selected industry JM EnviroLab for further commercialisation of the same for deployment at different mine and cement industries, according to the ministry statement. The transfer of technology (ToT) was done at MeitY, New Delhi, in which the ToT agreement had been signed between Debasis Mazumdar, senior director and centre head, C-DAC, Kolkata, and Deepa Taneja, CEO, JM EnviroLab.

The signing was done in the presence of Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator, MeitY, and Naveen Kumar Vidyarthi, Director (IT), MoEFCC, among others. (ANI)

