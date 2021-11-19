Meltio signs a strategic partnership with the largest CNC Manufacturer in India, BFW

Linares [Spain]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bharat Fritz Werner and Meltio; a disruptive laser metal deposition technology manufacturer today announced that BFW is going to play a key role in the development and support of the Meltio metal 3D printing and the BFW CNC brand hybrid manufacturing solutions in the Indian market, as an official value-added partner.

Meltio offers a pioneering metal 3D printing solution that enables industrial applications with a process built around welding wire, the safest, cleanest, and most affordable metal feedstock in the market.

BFW is the leading CNC machine tool manufacturer and industry 4.0 solution provider in India. BFW is a pioneer in machines and machining solutions.

"The world is changing and this strategic partnership between Meltio's innovative technology and BFW's strong position in India (one of the world's most important markets) will bring forth cutting-edge solutions for the next industrial revolution 4.0."



- Angel Llavero Lopez de Villalta, CEO at Meltio

Meltio proudly announces its official value-added partner in the Indian territory. BFW will be responsible for integrating Meltio technology into BFW machines for the Indian manufacturing sector. This strategic partnership will widen BFW's product portfolio and application range by introducing additive and subtractive processes in a single step. The synergy of the two companies will also provide a sustainable alternative for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and mining industries.

"We are very impressed with Meltio's Innovative Additive Technology. Our partnership opens doors for developing an array of industrial applications yielding a competitive advantage to customers. We are very excited about the future as Bharat Fritz Werner and Meltio both share a common vision of providing futuristic solutions to customers."- Ravi Raghavan, CEO at BFW

www.meltio3d.com

