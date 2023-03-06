Meme Coin Mania hits Cryptoland as fab three presalers Dogetti, RobotEra, and Fight Out rock the markets

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/ATK): Back in the 1960s, a rock group from Liverpool named The Beatles took the world by storm. Fast forward to 2023, and you now have the presale fab three, Dogetti (DETI), RobotEra (TARO), and Fight Out (FIGHT). With over 20,000 tokens registered on Coinbase, competition for investors is ever-increasing. The best way to see if any contenders are on the rise is by spotting the potential via the presale, and these peeps have been taking the crypto world by storm.

This article will cover the developments of the Doggy-themed gangster Dogetti, what its concept will mean for investors, and how the presale is progressing. Also, this article will cover how presale hopefuls Fight Out aim to corner the Play-2-Earn (P2E) market. Also, we'll be dropping by RobotEra, another P2E development, but with an exciting twist.

RobotEra: Nearing Its Judgement Day



Through the naming of this project, the developers were trying to create a self-fulfilling prophecy and create its very own RobotEra. The immersive metaverse P2E concept is centered around robots, virtual robots that you use as aviators to roam the metaverse. RobotEra is jumping on The Sandbox (SAND) approach to cryptocurrency investment, and this has been very successful in the past.

You can buy virtual plots of land in the metaverse and begin to build your very own real estate. The success of this concept is monetizing the game's fun and immersive aspects; as you make your world, you also increase your profitability. Also, all RobotEra virtual real estate assets are considered NFTs; if you build it, it's yours!



Fight Out Punching High

M2E Projects are all the rage right now, and no better way to release that rage than to Fight it out! This fitness altcoin has been one of the presales stars in 2023, increasing investor confidence while keeping people fit. Often time is sparse, and you only have enough seconds on the clock to jump onto your local metaverse gym and do some boxing, tennis, or Zumba. The FightOut online gym can also supply you with a virtual weightlifting option.



The idea of earning while you get fit is very popular, as Fight Out has surpassed its $5m presale mark. There is still a little time before the project's launch while apps and workout programs are being developed. One thing is for sure the team behind Fight Out has the champagne at the ready for their long-awaited app launch; let's just hope they'll be no fisty cuffs at the party.



Dogetti Brasco

The last of our fab three meme coins is the Dog-themed gangster Dogetti, who has recently hit past $5m in presales. This family-focused altcoin is more than just another Dog in town with flimsy aspirations of being the top dog. The developers behind the project have understood that the key to success in this market is creating a strong family feeling while also creating a secure space to exchange.



Through its very own DogettiSwap exchange, it will aim to ensure your money is secure and help increase your investment's profitability. The community feature of this concept is named 'The Family'; they plan to expand this ethos via their Decentrailsied Autonomous Organisation (DAO) named the DogettiDAO. Dogetti also offers an assortment of NFTs and community-based meme competitions, fun for all the 'family.'

One of the main reasons why investors are starting to see that Dogetti will be looking after its new family is thanks to its new Promotional code. If you shoot down to the website as a first-time buyer and use the limited offer code WISEGUY25, no spaces, all in capitals, you will get 25% additional DETI tokens. These gangsters know how to look after you. Happy investing!

For more info on Dogetti (DETI) follow these links

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

