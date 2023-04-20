Meme Coin Mania! How Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu are taking over the market

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/ATK): Looking for the next big thing in the meme coin world? Look no further than Big Eyes Coin (BIG). With an ecosystem designed to propagate growth, a community-driven platform, and cute cat-themed NFTs, there is no doubt that this new player is the talk of the crypto town.

With the recent surge of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), meme coin mania is the theme this altcoin season. While these dogs rule the market for now, Big Eyes Coin is gearing up to rival both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Lead Altcoin Season

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu's friendly rivalry has been the talk of the meme coin market for a while, and they're both doing well in the market this altcoin season, recording some of the top altcoin performances this week.

This week alone Dogecoin is up by over 12 per cent, acting as one of the top market gainers this week. While Elon Musk's tweets and support for Dogecoin usually affect its price movement, this week he's not the reason for Dogecoin's success. Coinbase, one of the biggest crypto trading platforms, has just included meme coins on the platform and it could be that investors are beginning to see meme coins as a serious investment option rather than just a joke.

Shiba Inu Coin has also surged this week, and it looks as though the price could break through its resistance this year. Shiba Inu has just overtaken Binance USD in terms of market capitalization, with a price rise of around 5 per cent this week. SHIB was stuck around the USD 0.00001094 level at the start of the year, but thanks to positive activity and new developments, it now trades for around USD 0.0000116.



Big Eyes Coin: Community-Driven Crypto Making A BIG Impact

The dogs of the meme coin world are taking over the crypto market, but everyone is still trying to find the next 100x memes coin pump or project to rival these coins. This is where Big Eyes Coin comes in.



Big Eyes Coin has already created a huge hype in the crypto community and has raised over USD 34 million in presale so far. Users have until June 3rd to buy in presale and buyers can use the bonus code END300 for an amazing 300 per cent bonus on their purchase.

Investors are flocking to Big Eyes Coin for its user-friendly interface that encourages new users through how-tos and tutorials and the community-driven approach. The community will have a unique sense of ownership over the project and have a part in key decision-making through voting and the chance to make their own proposals.

Big Eyes Coin will compete with the big dogs in the meme coin world and their plan for growth includes an NFT collection. NFTs will bring value and users to the project and will also hold exclusive access to Big Eyes Coin content and events.

With all this hype, the question on investors' minds is will Big Eyes Coin be listed on big trading sites like Coinbase, CEX, or Binance. This would be major for Big Eyes Coin when the token launches as it will increase visibility, credibility, and availability to a wider user base.

For investors looking to diversify their portfolio, meme coins are becoming an increasingly popular investment choice. Big Eyes Coin has been gaining serious traction this altcoin season and it has a promising future ahead. The next step after launch will be to secure a listing on Coinbase and Binance to help the project reach the moon. Follow the links to find out more!

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

