Meme Coins To Consider for 10X Profits In 2023-- Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, And FunFair

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/ATK): Meme coins had a great year in 2021. Last year, however, brought a lot of unwanted attention to this crypto category. To many, meme coins remained worthless without utility. Fans of meme coins decided to develop use cases for these tokens in an effort to disprove the consensus that they were worthless and also to prolong the life of their project.

It is best to hold solid tokens if you don't want to miss the next upswing. So, in this essay, we will analyze three meme coins, including the presale token, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) that may rock the crypto ecosystem in 2023.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The Giant Meme Coin Provides Blueprint For Other Meme Coins

The most valuable meme coin by market capitalization is Dogecoin (DOGE), which many in the sector consider to be the first meme coin and a pioneer in the field. The origins of Dogecoin, now one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, are more unexpected than you may imagine. The token was initially created as a joke to mock the Bitcoin market. But its main principles rapidly attracted the attention of a select few in the field, and the token started to gather supporters from all around the world.

Dogecoin (DOGE) stands out for a number of noteworthy characteristics, including incredibly quick processing and transaction confirmation times that beat Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). On well-known social media networks, the token is mostly utilized as a tipping tool for valuable content, but it may eventually find widespread usage. Stock of Dogecoin (DOGE) is available on well-known crypto exchanges in the market, including Binance and Coinbase.



FunFair (FUN): Crypto Meets Casino Gambling

FunFair Token (FUN) is a decentralized casino gambling platform that was created on the Ethereum smart-contract network. FunFair (FUN) uses its own Fate Channels technology to deliver quick gaming on demand. Customers can more quickly, easily, and affordably create and operate blockchain-based casino games using the FunFair platform. Players can use FUN tokens to buy even in-game items like poker chips or roulette spins.

The FunFair (FUN) initiative uses blockchain and artificial intelligence to connect games and gaming components. By utilizing blockchain technology, this feat is accomplished. Everyone can use the platform that FunFair provides. Anyone can utilize it, from seasoned programmers to casual users. The objective of FUN is to establish an unlimited universe of secure, open casinos that anybody, anywhere may easily build. To ensure that the game is fair, FunFair (FUN) uses open-source software and the Ethereum smart contract. Transparency, however, is insufficient on its own.



Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Presale Marketing Has Grown Meme Coin's Community Massively

Although Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has not yet been officially released, the incredible USD 16 million generated during the presale is evidence of the great advantages the meme currency will provide in the future. Despite being only at stage 9 of the presale, Big Eyes Coin will undoubtedly surpass USD 16 million, and this may be the last stage. Furthermore, it has a significant advantage over other brand-new cryptocurrencies thanks to earning a Tier 1 CEX launch. Big Eyes is not backed by a millionaire Tesla shareholder. However, it pledges to create the top ten NFTs, donates to organizations that protect the oceans, host events, and create a community of people who enjoy cats.



Every investment made in Big Eyes Coin will therefore be more significant. Although it is anticipated that the meme coin will become highly successful, even if it does not, investors are still benefiting the environment while taking pleasure in a variety of alluring digital goods.

Finally, Big Eyes Coin serves as an example of a cryptocurrency that goes beyond the monetary nature of the sector by contributing to charity and making each investment enjoyable.

The presale has grown from strength to strength recently, aided by the Big Eyes team releasing a 200 per cent bonus code. That means that when using code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 when purchasing via the button below, any purchase will be tripled! Say you buy USD 500 worth of USD BIG tokens - that automatically becomes USD 1500 worth of USD BIG! An incredible way of furthering profits when Big Eyes Coin comes to launch.

