Men of Platinum launches its latest collection with ace cricketer and trendsetter KL Rahul

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Be it life as we know it or a game of cricket, one needs to steer through and negotiate the challenging circumstances that it brings.

There are choices to be made at every point in this fast-changing world.

Choices that put one's values and character to test. Choices between being feared or remembered. Between following the tried and true or charting a new path. Between blindly chasing ambition or letting values lead the way to success. Between personal glory or being a pillar of strength to someone. These choices become defining moments of truth and only a rare few come through on them staying true to their principles. They are men of rare character; they are Men of Platinum.

Inspired by these men of rare character, Platinum Guild India's Men of Platinum has brought on board ace cricketer KL Rahul to launch a new collection of exquisitely crafted platinum jewellery for men. This collection is a celebration of the myriad of values that come together to forge the man of character's constitution and his choice to remain focused on building a new tomorrow.

It offers a wide range of intricately designed pieces that include platinum chains, rings and wrist wear. True to platinum the collection is cast with clean, bold lines. It's design language includes distinctive emblems, crests in solid forms and aerodynamic elements. Intricate details with different facets & incisions embellish the solidity of form.

KL Rahul shared his thoughts on the association as he stated, "Every day on the field is a new day with new challenges, and decisions, even the tough ones, have to sometimes be made within split seconds. It is in those crucial moments that our character and values get tested. It proves our mettle as Men of Character."

For me platinum fit right in with my sense of style. It is rare, understated, classy, minimalistic and makes a statement with quiet confidence. And Men of Platinum the brand truly embodies the values that make for rare character, it is what success today looks like, what sets men apart both on the pitch and off it."

Talking of the association Sujala Martis, Director - Consumer Marketing, Platinum Guild International - India stated, "Platinum is a rare metal with an exceptional bundling of qualities, authenticity, strength, tenacity, resilience are all key attributes of platinum that make it truly precious. Men perceive it to be a symbol of style and success. The Men of Platinum brand is created for men who embody the exemplary values that platinum stands even in the choices they make. Sports like cricket bring alive the need to uphold values at every potential turn creating that perfect synergy between the brand and the world of cricket. KL Rahul was a natural choice given his popularity and sense of style; the association will help further our stance as we join hands with him."

Platinum's story of origin too and journey is as unique as the men that favour it. Billions of years ago, a meteorite crash left behind remnants of this stunning white metal, and it has since been a symbol of what is truly rare and precious. Platinum never loses its natural white sheen. Designed to endure, it's a metal that stays solid and strong despite years of wear. Thus, never losing its form along the way. With the promise of 95% purity, platinum jewellery delivers the finest qualities that the metal has to offer.



The collection available across major retail stores includes a range of versatile pieces. Each piece specially designed to reflect a sense of style that is as classy as the man who adorns it.

The metal is steadily becoming the metal of choice for young India. Its appeal lies in the values it stands for and the meaning embedded in each design. Thus, making it apt to mark any moment of personal significance.

To know more about the collection, please visit www.menofplatinum.com.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery. In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development. Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

